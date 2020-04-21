HICKSVILLE — A Hicksville man sustained serious injuries Sunday evening during a motorcycle crash.

Anthony Foss, 23, was taken from the scene by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville. He was later transferred to Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, by air ambulance. Foss was reportedly in stable condition Monday afternoon.

The Hicksville Police Department reported that at 7:55 p.m. at Bryan and Arthur streets, Foss’ motorcycle left the roadway and struck a brick porch at a residence.

The porch and motorcycle sustained heavy damage.

Foss was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Ohio Highway Patrol and Hicksville Fire Department.

Load comments