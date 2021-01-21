HICKSVILLE — A Hicksville man was charged in a domestic disturbance involving his live-in girlfriend Monday at approximately 2:49 p.m.
Cory Comer, 29, was charged by the Hicksville Police Department with felonious assault after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend, according to Chief Mark Denning.
The woman was transported to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, where she was treated and later released.
Comer was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending an appeared in Defiance Municipal Court appearance on Tuesday.
Additional charges are expected to be filed after the case is reviewed by Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
