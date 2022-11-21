WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio has announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) community facilities emergency rural health care program has awarded a $496,300 grant to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville.
The funding will be used to recover some of the revenue the hospital lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and to help ensure continued care for the residents of Hicksville and western Defiance County, according to Brown’s office.
“Communities across Ohio have stepped up to meet the challenges of this pandemic, and rural health care centers have been at the heart of those efforts,” said Brown. “This investment will allow Community Memorial Hospital to strengthen its health care offerings for rural Ohioans who know that quality care is often too far away or too hard to access.”
“The USDA has been instrumental in helping us find resources we need to meet the needs of our community,” said Roy Davis, CEO Community Memorial Hospital. “I cannot thank them enough for what they have done to support Community Memorial Hospital.”
USDA’s community facilities emergency rural health care program provides recovery grants to provide immediate relief to address economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 emergency. Funding must be used to support immediate health care needs, prepare for a future pandemic, or increase quality of health care services and improve community outcomes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.