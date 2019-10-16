Cooks from Lupita’s Mexican Store and Restaurant rush to fill orders downtown during Hicksville’s second annual Hoptoberfest. Two Bandits Brewing Company brought the event to town. Other local businesses involved include Lupita’s, Amanda Lee Coffee, Girl Scouts, Main Street Salon and Slattery Marathon. Sponsors included Arc Solutions, Edward Jones, the Jim Schmidt Family of Dealerships and Sam Switzer Realty.
