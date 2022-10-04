HICKSVILLE – Village council met here on Monday evening to hear from Cara Potter of Defiance Public Library Systems, and to swear in the village’s newest police officer, Andrew Fritch.
Potter, a Hicksville resident, came before the village council to talk about the library’s renewal levy that is on the ballot this November.
She noted during her introduction that because she works for the library she cannot campaign for the levy, but she wanted to come before the council and speak a little about why the library and the levy are important to the Hicksville community.
The levy that is up for renewal again has been renewed every five years for the last 15 years, according to Potter. It provides around a third of the Defiance County Library System’s (DPLS) funding. Johnson Memorial Library in Hicksville is a branch of the Defiance County Library and is staffed and funded by DPLS.
Potter also made note about the services that libraries provide to their communities, noting that in 2021 alone more then 18,000 items were checked out of the Johnson Memorial Library and more then 1,000 COVID-19 test kits were distributed free of cost. Also as part of the summer lunch program, the library provided more then 2,000 free lunches in 2021.
Potter also touched on a brief history of the Hicksville branch library, noting that it was established in 1938 as part of the State of Ohio’s push to save its public libraries during the Great Depression.
At that time many communities were selling their Carnegie Libraries, said Potter, and as a way to prevent these community resources from vanishing the state provided a small portion of the sales tax to fund libraries across all its counties.
Council thanked Potter for coming and speaking about the importance of the library in the community and for all she does as the director of the library system. Mayor Ron Jones noted that the library is one the the village’s greatest assets and is always a stop when he is showing someone around Hicksville.
In other business:
• council witnessed the swearing in of Andrew Fritch to the Hicksville Police Department by Jones.
• council heard about two new EMTs. Both Tim Goodfellow and Ashley Lemper were officially recommended by Jones to join the fire department as EMTs.
• council learned about test well eight, which is currently in the location where well eight might be installed. However, the test well is indicating that it might not pump 500 gallons of water a minute. To check on the well a two-inch test bore that will check if the well location is good or not was recommended. The cost of this is estimated to be somewhere between $5,000-11,000. It was decided by council to go with the option of a test bore before a full well is installed on that location.
• officer Ross Becker applied for a grant through the American Rescue Plan Act from the state and was granted $8,300 for wellness and mental health support programs. One of the items the grant will allow the officers to get is an app on their phones which will allow them to anonymously access mental health resources.
• council met in executive session to discuss police department personnel, but took no action.
