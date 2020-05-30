This town’s financial situation isn’t unlike other communities in that revenues have dropped as a result of the coronavirus situation, but Mayor Ron Jones indicated in an interview Thursday that no significant changes are yet needed.
Jones said Friday receipts from the village’s 1% income tax — a key revenue source for the general fund — are down 18%. Still, the village hasn’t had to lay off any of its full-time workforce, which is about two-dozen strong. (In all, the village of 3,600 people employs about 90 people, including part-timers, according to Jones.)
The mayor said some cuts in the parks might be needed eventually, but he is hopeful that won’t be the case. He explained that the village has always been “very tight on the budget.”
The village still plans to open its 65-year-old public pool on Monday. Some repairs were needed.
“I’m excited about that (opening the pool),” said Jones. “I think we need that. The kids need that after schools closed, so we’ll try to make that happen.”
A significant infrastructure project also is planned this year on the town’s main street (High Street), with replacement of sewer and water lines, although there is some uncertainty about whether the project will happen in 2020. It has not yet been put out for bid.
The project will cause the street to be torn up for some time, Jones indicated.
Thereafter, the village is considering replacement of its water tower, but he said this probably won’t take place until 2021.
And he is pushing for nuisance abatement. A committee that includes himself, the fire chief zoning inspector and one councilman meets once a month on nuisances.
“I just want to get the town cleaned up,” he said. “It’s come a long ways, but it’s an ongoing process. The laws are there, we just need to enforce them. ... I’m really going to push that as much as I can.”
Jones said he has enjoyed his time as mayor since he took over for Diane Collins in January, despite the challenges of dealing with the coronavirus situation.
“I really enjoy it, more so than I thought I would, even though we’re going through some tough times right now,” he said. “About the middle of March things kind of went downhill, but the people in town just responded very well.”
Jones won an unopposed election for mayor in November, his victory ending a long tenure as a village councilman, which lasted about 20 years. His unexpired two-year term on council was filled by Cory Wann, one of several younger faces on council.
An enthusiastic promoter of Hicksville, Jones isn’t sure if he will seek re-election in November 2023, but he won’t rule it out.
“I probably won’t because I am 68 now (and) I’ll be 69 in September,” said Jones, adding that this “could change” because he really enjoys being mayor.
One reason, perhaps, is that he is pleased with the leadership in the village and its employees.
Under Hicksville’s form of government, the mayor appoints the clerk-treasurer, police chief, fire chief and administrator. So in theory, he could have made new appointments when he took office in January, but Jones likes what he sees.
The aforementioned leaders are Cheryl Smith, clerk-treasurer; Mark Denning, police chief; Scott Cramer, fire chief; and Kent Miller, administrator, who handles the village’s day-to-day operations and “makes my job easier,” according to Jones.
“We have four good department heads,” said Jones, whose position is part-time. “I’m the type that if they’re doing their job I leave them along. I don’t micromanage at all. ... I love being the mayor, and I got good department heads and employees, and the volunteerism in this town is amazing.”
