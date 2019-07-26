Hicksville grants
Photo courtesy of DAF

Two Hicksville organizations recently received $1,000 each as part of the 40th anniversary celebration of the Defiance Area Foundation. Lifeline Connect Ministry Center will be using the grant to support its food ministry. Receiving the check is Pastor Steve Eyers. The Christmas Cruise Thru also received a $1,000 grant to purchase two-way radios for the Christmas Cruise Thru held at the Defiance County Fairgrounds. Discussing the event are Joni Rosebrock (center), Cruise Thru board member; and Chris Yoder, DAF executive director.

