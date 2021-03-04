Hicksville grant

Hicksville Exempted Village Schools received a $10,000 grant toward the athletic complex and furnishing the weight room, which is set to be completed mid-summer. Discussing the grant are Chris Yoder, DAF executive director; and Lucas Smith, Hicksville High School PE/health teacher and head football coach.
