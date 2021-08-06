HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Police Department reported Friday morning that a residential fire late Thursday evening in the village resulted in serious injuries to the home's occupant and heavy damage to the home.
According to a press release, the Defiance County 911 Center received a call at 10:59 p.m., reporting a structure fire with flames showing at 317 S. Main St. in Hicksville. It was unknown at that time if the owner of the home was still inside.
Reportedly, two officers from the Hicksville Police Department arrived on scene, made entry into the home and found the homeowner, Jeffrey Pepple, 63, on the floor of the residence. The officers were able to drag Pepple from the home and he was transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville by Hicksville EMS. Pepple was later transported by air ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital for burns. His condition was unknown as of Friday morning.
The two officers were treated at Community Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation and released.
Hicksville Fire Department, Hicksville EMS and Sherwood Fire Department responded to the scene and the fire was under control within 30 minutes. Heavy smoke, fire and water damage were reported to the structure.
The fire remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.