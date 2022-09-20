Hicksville Elementary School is one of 13 Ohio schools to be recognized with a “National Blue Ribbon Schools” award by the U.S. Department of Education.
Hicksville Elementary School is one of 13 Ohio schools to be recognized with a “National Blue Ribbon Schools” award by the U.S. Department of Education.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona honored 297 schools with the award for 2022, including 13 in Ohio.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in “closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Education.
Cardona made the announcement during his “Road to Success Back to School” bus tour.
“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” Cardona stated. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”
With its 39th cohort, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department of Education invites nominations for the “National Blue Ribbon Schools” award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.
Other Ohio schools named as “National Blue Ribbon Schools” were: Canfield Village Middle School, South Range Elementary School, Oakwood (near Dayton) Junior High School, Olentangy High School, Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School, Sauder Elementary School in Massillon, Watson Elementary School in Massillon, Seaborn Elementary School in Mineral Ridge, Port Washington Elementary School, Grace L. Roxbury Elementary School in Solon, Versailles Elementary School and Isham Memorial Elementary School in Wadsmworth.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.