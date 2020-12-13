HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Police Department is investigating the death of a village woman late Friday evening.
The woman was identified as Amanda Salisbury, 33, Hicksville.
According to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, at 11:45 p.m. Friday, the Defiance County 911 Center received a call about an unresponsive female at a residence in the 200 block of Meuse Argonne Avenue.
Hicksville police and EMS responded to the scene and found Salisbury not breathing. She was transported to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, where she was later pronounced dead.
Denning reported that this is being treated as a suspicious death. The Lucas County coroner's office will be conducting an autopsy.
Assisting Hicksville police were the Defiance County coroner's office and the Defiance County prosecutor's office.
