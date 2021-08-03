HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones swore in new Hicksville police officer Cierra Moran to start Monday’s regular meeting as council heard information on the village pool and on a proposal for a storybook walk for the village.
Moran was recommended to fill the current vacancy as a full-time officer by Jones and police chief Mark Denning and will step into the role after serving as a victims advocate for the Paulding County victims assistance program.
Moran will start with the Hicksville Police Department beginning Aug. 11.
Council also heard from Defiance County Library System director Cara Potter regarding a potential grant for a storybook walk through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources that would have displays along a walking path of pages of a picture book, similar to one currently in place in the park in Sherwood.
Council agreed that the concept of the storybook walk was something they were supportive of but that it would be difficult to implement in 2021.
“It’s a great project, we’d love to see it happen, but the timing’s just not great,” said Jones.
A Dayton company, Energy Optimizers USA, was on the agenda regarding energy audits and studies for the village’s sewer plant and other facilities (fire and police stations, administration building, pool, street lights, water treatment plant, etc.) to “determine energy and process efficiency measures … and determine applicability of renewables.”
The $22,500 cost of the study was not something that fit in the current budget, according to village treasurer and clerk of council Cheryl Smith, who also noted the additional costs of replacement or upgrades of anything noted by the audit.
The council agreed to have the company’s general manager David Eshbaugh come to the next council meeting to answer questions on the issue.
The council also heard from the park board that the recent inspection of the pool for leaks found 14 leaks and that parks director Val Shull will gather estimates for a new liner for fiscal year 2022. The closing date for the summer will be Aug. 15.
Also, Shull noted that the storage building at the pool had been broken into by kids. Charges will be pressed and the issue is a fixable one.
Water and sanitary committee members updated council on the notification process for Haver Drive residents that have not removed structures still inside the utility easement. Solicitor Troy Essex will revise and draft another letter to give those residents a specific date for removal.
The ordinance committee also met in recent days regarding discrepancies in current ordinances on road and curb cuts, namely that there is no timeline in the ordinance and a lack of specificity towards how the road is repaired. The committee agreed that a 45-day time period would be given if weather delays did not affect things, as well as including that the road must be repaired according to ODOT specifications. The village administrator must approve all repairs before a bond would be returned to the homeowner as well as that bond being forfeited if homeowners failed to communicate with the administrator regarding delays.
In other business, council:
• heard the third and final reading and approved the re-hiring of Troy Essex as village solicitor for the next two years.
• heard from village administrator Cory Wann that Hohenbrink Excavating was given a five-day extension to complete work on the water line on West High Street, now to be completed Friday.
Wann also noted that the village took delivery of the sewer department’s new Ford F250 truck and will have a bedliner and radio system installed in the coming weeks. The department’s old pickup truck has had engine problems recently but will be posted on the government surplus auction website govdeals.com to be sold.
• welcomed back police chief Mark Denning full time in his role after taking a reduced role in recent weeks following an illness.
• heard from Mayor Jones that the annual Christmas Cruise- Thru is coming up and that many volunteers will be needed. The Cruise-Thru will be held beginning Nov. 19 but organization work begins months earlier.
Jones also notified council that the last of the Summer Concert Series events will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12 at Huber Opera House with Water to Wine performing again. Jones remarked that over 100 people attended the most recent event and thanked Hicksville Bank, Klepper Building and SMTA for helping to sponsor the event.
• heard from Wann that the Hicksville Day in the Park will be holding a chicken dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presale tickets will be available this week and food can be picked up in front of Red Angel Pizza. A full meal including a half chicken, potato salad, baked beans and a roll is $10 and a half chicken only is $8. Money will help go toward a fireworks display.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.