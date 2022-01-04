HICKSVILLE — Hicksville village council named its council president and swore in four council members for their upcoming terms in the first meeting of 2022 on Monday evening in council chambers.
Mayor Ron Jones swore in new council member Toni Egley, who replaced outgoing councilman Larry Ridgway, along with incumbents Charlie Martin, Ron Beverly and Mike Barth. Martin was an appointee last year when previous councilman Cory Wann took over as village administrator while Beverly will begin his sixth term on council and Barth his fifth.
Council heard another extended conversation regarding background checks for youth coaches for the upcoming spring ball seasons as part of police chief Mark Denning’s report. After a back-and-forth of around 45 minutes, council agreed that solicitor Troy Essex would work on legislation to finalize the village’s policy and have the legislation ready for the next council meeting to have its first reading and discussion towards codification.
Michelle Ryder of Werlor Waste Control spoke to council regarding renewing the village’s contract for refuse service. The village will be looking at around a 6% increase in rates for the one-year contract, but council approached Ryder about extending the rate to a two-year contract. Ryder informed the council she would check back with Werlor and report back with an answer.
Council also heard from Wann regarding multiple topics, including that a speed bump will be replaced in the park in the spring or summer after it was removed by a plow truck during the recent snowfall. Wann also noted that the administrator’s office is still looking to hire a wastewater treatment plant superintendent as well as a part-time janitor for the village buildings.
Jones noted in his report that he had received a letter from an organization in the past few months regarding an award for any local citizen that is an outstanding contributor to their community through volunteer work.
Jones had his office work through the nomination process for Susan Mack, who serves on multiple committees and organizations, including the Johnson Memorial Library board, the Defiance County Library board, the Hicksville Rotary, the Hicksville Historical Society and the Hicksville Beautification Committee.
Mack did not win the award to recognize the top 100 in the country but was noted by the organization in a response to Jones, who in turn recognized Mack at Monday’s council meeting to a standing ovation from those in attendance.
“She’s not the kind of person who likes the limelight, but she likes to put her head down and put in the work and I really respect that,” said Jones. “She’s more than deserving of this recognition.”
