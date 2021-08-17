HICKSVILLE — Hicksville village council recognized the bravery and efforts of a pair of local police officers during Monday’s council meeting.
With many of their family members and fellow officers in attendance at the meeting, along with police chief Mark Denning, officers Shane Bostic and Jason Tate were recognized by council for their efforts in rescuing resident Jeffrey Pepple from a fire in his home on Main Street late Thursday night.
Bostic and Tate found Pepple on the floor unconscious and removed him from the home, where he was later hospitalized and treated. Bostic and Tate were treated at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville for smoke inhalation and later released.
In other business, council heard a presentation from Energy Optimizers USA, which would provide services for an energy audit that would find ways to save money in the village’s energy spending, namely the electricity costs from the sewer plant. No action was taken.
Council heard resolutions that would direct the Defiance County Auditor to enter costs for delinquent weed and grass mowing, water and sewer bills and sidewalk repair bills onto the tax duplicate as a lien to be collected as other taxes to delinquent properties.
The three resolutions were passed, along with a resolution set to assess street light millage at a rate of one mill for each $1 valuation for the 2021 tax list and a resolution for the village to enter into an agreement with the Defiance County Commissioners for the recovery of monies expended for providing legal counsel to indigent persons for the calendar year 2022.
Council also noted the special council meeting held Wednesday evening that was set because the village needed to accept material terms of the One Ohio Subdivision Settlement and Memorandum of Understanding and consistent with the terms of the July 21 National Opioid Settlement. A motion to suspend rules and approve the ordinance was unanimously approved.
Mayor Ron Jones noted to council that St. Michael Catholic Church will be holding a Saturday Mass at 4 p.m. that will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone of the current church building and the 140th anniversary of the parish’s presence in Hicksville. A potluck dinner will follow in the gymnasium.
Jones also noted that the Hicksville Village Trick-or-Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m.
