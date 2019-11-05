HICKSVILLE — During Monday’s regular meeting, the Hicksville Village Council held its first reading of the appropriations ordinances for 2020.
The total appropriations come to $8,445,208.14, including a general fund of $1,619,497.
Appropriations for 2020, with 2019 figures in parentheses, are: general fund, $1,619,497 ($1,828,052); street, $253,345 ($218,979); state highway,$16,000 ($10,180); community development, $400,000 ($318,000); law enforcement trust fund, $600.52 ($0); permissive tax MVR, $65,000 ($36,000); police pension, $76,000 ($75,500); DUI enforcement and education, $767.03 ($0); indigent drivers, $12,732.73 ($0); law enforcement assistance fund, $10,000 ($0); indigent drivers interlock fund, $50 ($0); fire ($184,300 ($175,700) EMS, $381,000 ($390,500); cable TV, $80,000 (26,350); capital projects, $1,782,500 ($380,000); infrastructure, $298,975.86 ($0); street light assessment, $285,0000 ($0); water, $821,825 ($735,134); sewer, $1,897,615 ($2,001,859); refuse, $350,000 ($412,116); grand total, $8,445,208.14 ($6,704,670).
In other business, council:
• heard from Mark Young and Robert Garza from Two Bandits Brewing Co., which brought the second annual Hoptoberfest to Hicksville last month. Young referred to this year’s festival as an unqualified success and asked the village’s support in making the third Hoptoberfest even larger, with many more breweries and wineries joining those already established. They plan to have a circus-style tent on High Street, closing off the downtown business district for a day. Council held off approval of the plans until other business owners got a chance to talk to them at the next regular meeting of Nov. 18.
• held second readings of ordinances amending water and refuse rates.
• held the first reading of an ordinance establishing pay ranges for village employees.
• held the first reading of a resolution authorizing Mayor Diane Collins to enter into an agreement with Haynes Enterprises, offering the company an opportunity to purchase land on Industrial Drive.
• held the first reading of a resolution to enter into an agreement with the Defiance County commissioners regarding providing legal council to indigent persons in the area.
• held the first reading of a resolution to enter into a contract with Jones and Henry Engineers for the design of a new well field near Casebeer Miller Road behind Haver Drive.
• discussed the possibility of the police department purchasing eight new handguns for the department. Police Chief Mark Denning said he has gotten quotes from two companies and hopes to trade in six of the weapons the department currently uses.
• heard that residents wanting leaves picked up must take them to the edge of the street and keep them away from parked cars.
• has received no word as of yet when railroad track repairs will be completed at the Meuse Argonne Avenue viaduct.
• heard Christmas for Kids applications are available at the village offices and the fire hall. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the fire station; barrels for toy donations are up around various places in town.
• noted the veterans dinner at the fire station on Nov. 11.
• decided against adding a helicopter to the veterans memorial upon the recommendation of the memorial committee.
