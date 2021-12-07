HICKSVILLE — Hicksville village council heard and agreed with recommendations from Mayor Ron Jones on possible election changes and a pay raise for a village official during Monday’s meeting in village chambers.
Jones recommended new village administrator Cory Wann be taken off probation after passing three-month and six-month evaluation periods in the role since taking over for prior administrator Kent Miller. Council agreed and with the recommendation, Wann will receive a raise of about $3,000 per year.
The other topic Jones broached with council was an inquiry into making the village council and mayoral positions non-partisan, as many of the area councils are. Jones noted that it would save the village money, referring to this past year with four seats open on council that required a primary and cost around $12,000.
“I think it’ll help in council elections, I’ve been involved in it either on council or as mayor for 20 years and I’ve never felt in those situations like it was really Republican vs. Democrat,” said Jones. “That was one of my goals when I became mayor. I didn’t think it was worth it.”
Council concurred with that sentiment and agreed that solicitor Troy Essex should bring back language and potential legislation to be approached.
“We’ve got a little time but the next time coming in two years, there will be two seats up and the mayor’s term is up so we hope if things are done by then, that’ll encourage people to run,” said Jones.
Council also suspended rules and approved a pair of resolutions. The first was the approval of an enterprise zone agreement for the proposed Hicksville Health/Vancrest of Hicksville, LLC construction project. Defiance County Economic Development Executive Director Erika Willitzer addressed the board requesting support for the agreement, which has already been approved by the Hicksville Exempted Village School District. The 51,000-square foot facility would provide 15 permanent jobs in the village in the $11 million project.
The main hurdle for the project is the annexation of the site, which would need to be approved by Defiance County commissioners.
The other resolution was to approve the 2022 annual appropriations for the village, a grand total of $10,608,622.21. Those appropriations include $749,833.50 for police, $331,233 for street costs, $123,755 for fire, $397,911 for EMS, $1,027,699 for water, $2,707,236 for sewer, $341,215 for refuse and $2,035,000 for capital projects.
Council also heard that the recent vandalism at the pool and the Adventure Alley restrooms has been addressed, the perpetrators have been caught and are paying restitution.
Jones also noted that turnout for the Christmas Cruise Thru has been up on the weekends and that with a central command between the village and the police and sheriff's department, the route for visitors has been much more organized and will avoid the traffic snafus of last year.
