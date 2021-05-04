HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville village council held its annual joint meeting with township trustees ahead of Monday’s normal meeting.
Road work was the main topic at hand for the discussion between council and trustees, with stretches of Ohio 2 that have been detoured having been an issue of contention with residents. Both sides agreed that anything that would allow the route to be even temporarily opened would do a lot of good.
During the regular council meeting, Mayor Ron Jones noted that he, clerk of council Cheryl Smith, village administrator Kent Miller and councilman Eric Bassett had met to discuss the hiring of a new village administrator following Miller’s notification of resignation recently. The group agreed to recommend Cory Wann as new village administrator and the choice was approved by council, pending a six-month probation period and drug screening protocols.
Wann had previously served as councilman as well as serving on the ordinance, personnel and street, light, property and sidewalk committees as well as the council representative to the park board.
Following the volatile and, at times, hostile discussion regarding background checks for Hicksville Ball Association coaches in council’s most recent meeting on Apr. 19, Mayor Ron Jones had called for representatives from council, the village park board and the baseball and softball associations to meet, discuss the issues in a calmer environment and reach an equitable compromise.
The meeting was held on April 21 in council chambers with the following members in attendance: Jones, councilmen Bassett and Taylor Klepper, park director Val Shull, groundskeeper Gary Shull, Smith, park board representatives Lindsey Thiel and Adam Gubernath, Hicksville Baseball Association board members Greg Miller, Justin Davis and Gabe Inkrott and Hicksville Softball Association members Jamie Scowden and John Adams.
Miller outlined scenarios about how the HBA would have to handle things going forward, including one with things going forward as is with background checks being policed by the HBA next year. Miller also outlined a coaches’ ‘Code of Conduct’ with reasons and consequences for coaches regarding possible removal. Bassett noted that things should be viewed in black and white regarding red flags on background checks and gave Miller a list of offenses that the association could refer to regarding adjustments to the policy.
The meeting resulted in a decision that the baseball association will do background checks, as requested by the village, and will require updates every two years. Bylaws and the code of conduct will continue to be enforced, even with changes on the board.
Jones also noted that zoning board of appeals chairman Herb Repp would be retiring after more than 20 years of service. Jones congratulated Repp for his time and efforts and that the village is looking for a new zoning board member.
Police chief Mark Denning explained to council the issues the department is currently having with the repeaters and MARCS radio systems and that the representative from MARCS did not appear at a meeting. Denning noted that if issues can’t be fixed, he was ready to go back to the old radios until the system could be fixed, due to the fact that any potential addressing of the issue through the construction of a tower wouldn’t likely happen until late 2022 or 2023.
In other business, council:
• heard that the board of zoning appeals will hold a hearing on two sign variances on May 19 at 4 p.m. in council chambers. The applications have been submitted by Hicksville Schools on their property at 958 E. High Street and by the Hicksville Mennonite Church at the corner of Spencerville and W. Arthur Streets. Anyone attending the meeting must observe social distancing rules and wear a mask.
• heard a report from the police/fire/EMS committee meeting that EMT chief Scott Cramer requested to move Austin Thomas from part-time to full-time employment due to lack of coverage and a rotating shift to help staff weekends. The committee voted 3-0 to approve the move for Thomas and would like to add two part-time EMTs.
• heard from the most recent park board meeting that the four old bleachers from the baseball fields will be sold. An advertisement for the bleachers and for 4x6 timbers will be placed in the Hicksville News-Tribune. Mulch for the Adventure Alley Playground will also need purchased at a cost of $2,300 and will be done after summer help begins in May.
• heard from councilman Mike Barth that the Hicksville Rotary and American Legion will be holding a euchre tournament on May 21 at 7 p.m. to help raise funds for a handicap-accessible ramp. Food will be available to purchase along with door prizes.
