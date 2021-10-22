HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville village council heard a proposal from Energy Optimizers during Monday’s meeting regarding potential avenues to save money in the village’s energy spending.
Kerstin Wilson, a senior account executive with Energy Optimizers, explained the report and took questions from council and informed them that village administrator Cory Wann will be notified when financing information and other requested information is available to her. From approval, the project would start about eight weeks later, taking about a month to complete.
Water superintendent Jessi Randall spoke at the meeting to ask residents to join a volunteer group to have water tested annually for lead through an EPA mandate.
The testing would occur once during July and September and any resident that signs up and has their residence accepted as a testing site would receive a $20 credit on their utility bill, along with a copy of the report. Council approved the plan unanimously. An application is available on the village website and any questions can be directed to the water plant at 419-542-8984.
Council also heard that wastewater treatment superintendent Jeff Rumple is leaving and that the search for a new operator has begun with advertisements going out this week.
In other business, council:
• heard a final reading for and approved a resolution to sell lot 55 of Edgerton’s First Addition.
• heard from solicitor Troy Essex that the annexation of the well field is complete and will be added to the new County Auditor’s website soon.
• heard from the street, light and property committee’s meeting that discussed a request to lease three acres on Antwerp Drive for a small farm enterprise. That land, originally purchased for a storm water runoff retention pond, was determined to still possibly be necessary for that purpose in the future and council decided to let the land lie.
• heard from Mayor Ron Jones that the annual Christmas Cruise-Thru is ramping up its preparation and is in need of volunteers. Jones noted he will be consulting with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department and the head of the Cruise-Thru committee to coordinate with the Hicksville Police Department to avoid traffic issues that occurred in 2020.
