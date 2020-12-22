HICKSVILLE — In a brief virtual meeting Monday, the Hicksville Village Council heard Police Chief Mark Denning’s concerns about semi trucks inside city limits and congratulated village employees on longevity milestones.
Denning asked village administrator Kent Miller about getting a sign placed just inside city limits on Ohio 2 so that he would be able to cite truck drivers who were not obeying detours because of construction going on in town.
According to Denning, the sign placed near Casebeer-Miller Road has not detoured truck drivers before they reach a point where they are unable to turn around. Local deliveries going through the detours are not disobeying traffic orders but truck drivers coming into town from the east have not been abiding the laws, said the police chief.
“We’re going to have a mess on Spencerville and Chicago if we don’t get this handled,” said Denning. “We’ve got to deal with enforcement action.”
Mayor Ron Jones noted that he had received the village’s employee longevity report, congratulating Gary Sholl for 30 years as park groundskeeper, Allen Schooley for 15 years with the village street department, Leticia Martinez for 15 years with the village maintenance department and Jessi Randall as water superintendent for the past 10 years.
There was no discussion from the board or the public on the request to rezone 936 E. High St. from commercial to residential, and solicitor Troy Essex said that he would bring a resolution for the council’s next meeting for a vote.
Council also approved an ordinance amending the flood damage reduction program plan following some corrections and approved a loan agreement from the village’s revolving loan fund program to A&P Tool Inc. doing business as APT Manufacturing. APT is still getting county loan approval for the project, but the village suspended the rules and moved to approve the agreement.
Councilman Cory Wann also noted that the next park board meeting would be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 20.
