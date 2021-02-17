HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council met virtually Tuesday with a light agenda.
A pair of committee meetings were held in the time between Tuesday’s meeting and the previous virtual meeting, with council hearing reports from HIX-TV and the water/sewer committees.
Tony Welly and Amy Murphy were nominated and re-elected as president and vice president, respectively, of the HIX-TV board and heard that the HIX-TV YouTube and Facebook channels’ followers are growing and reaction to live coverage of winter sports events has been very positive. In addition, the changeover to the UltrasNexus HD unit would attempt to be completed by the end of the month.
The water/sewer/refuse board discussed the swale behind properties on Haver Drive and property owners complying with a letter sent in October to clear things out of the easement by the spring.
Council discussed conversations that had been held between residents and a couple council members regarding opening High Street during the sewer construction process, but all agreed that it would not be a good idea because of added liability for the village.
Police Chief Mark Denning informed the board that the power outage in town on Monday provided an opportunity to find out how the newly-installed generator would operate. Denning noted that there were no issues, the generator worked well and the village made a great purchase.
Mayor Ron Jones used his time for the mayor’s report to remind residents of village ordinance 521.06, passed on Nov. 19, 1990, which states, in part, that “any person having possession of a lot or parcel of land in the corporate limits of the village shall clear the portion of the sidewalk adjacent to his or her lot or parcel of all accumulations of snow and ice within 24 hours after the cessation of a storm … Any person who fails to comply with the provisions of this section shall be liable in damages to any person injured on any said walk not properly repaired and maintained.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.