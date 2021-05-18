HICKSVILLE — In a brief council meeting session Monday, Hicksville village council members heard updates on village issues with the Haver Drive swale project and a temporary solution to the issue with the police department’s MARCS radio systems as well as an update on this year’s opening date for the village pool.
Regarding the swale, the village water and sewer committee asks residents living near the proposed area to remove non-permanent structures off the easement area. Council and Mayor Ron Jones agreed with the sentiment of keeping the project moving forward and begin work as soon as possible.
The police/fire/EMS committee also met with representatives from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department and with county commissioners regarding problems that the police department has had with repeaters on the department’s MARCS radio system. All agreed that it is a major issue to not have reliable radio for the department in Hicksville and representatives from MARCS and Motorola will set up a temporary tower to address the problem.
Administrator Kent Miller noted that the intersection of High and Chicago Streets is now open and that some barricades do remain from ODOT and construction work and that drivers should still be mindful of the area.
Police chief Mark Denning informed council that officer Chris Taylor would be leaving the department for another job with a county office but will stay on in a part-time capacity. Denning would get back with the committee regarding replacement candidates.
Park Director Val Shull informed council that, pending any issues, the opening date for the village pool would be June 4. Also, Mike Altman was approved as the new park board member as a representative of Hicksville Schools.
Jones encouraged all residents that have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine to visit the Huber Opera House Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. as a walk-in clinic will be held to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Jones also congratulated the Hicksville High School graduating class of 2021 with their commencement ceremony upcoming on Sunday, May 30.
In other business, council:
• heard that Lupita’s Mexican Store and Restaurant has submitted a liquor permit request and that there were no issues from council regarding a hearing.
• suspended rules and approved a resolution authorizing the sale of unneeded, obsolete or unfit personal property, including by internet action, for the 2021 calendar year.
• heard from Denning that repairs are needed for the 2015 white SUV police vehicle at a cost of around $3,000 and that there is room in his budget to address the need. Denning also noted that remaining COVID money will be used to equip all the department’s vehicles with radar units, laptops and rifles.
• approved Jones’ recommendation of Matthew Bennett for the vacant position on the village zoning board for appeals.
• heard from councilman Mike Barth about the euchre tournament that will be held Friday evening at the Hicksville American Legion with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Barth noted that those interested in preregistering can contact Denise Sutter at Alliance Tax Services at 419-542-9000 to do so or sign up at the door. Costs will be $10 per person with door prizes, food and drink available. Funds will go towards a handicap-accessible ramp for the Legion as well as raising money for the Legion and Rotary Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.