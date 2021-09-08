HICKSVILLE — In a meeting moved forward one day to Tuesday for the Labor Day holiday, Hicksville Village council held a relatively short meeting with ordinance readings on the docket.
Council heard the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of two lots of the Clearview Subdivision, Extension No. 1, to Steven and Debra Graber and suspended the rules, passing the ordinance unanimously. A first reading was also heard on an amendment to the village’s sewer ordinance to increase the per-gallon charge by three percent to $10.01 per 1,000 gallons beginning in Jan., 2022, $10.31 in 2023 and 10.62 in 2024 and the minimum charge to $30 beginning with bills sent out in Jan. 2022.
Council also heard second readings on a resolution for an agreement with the Defiance County Commissioners for the recovery of monies for providing legal counsel to indigent persons for 2022 and for an ordinance amending a section of the village’s ordinances on curb and road excavation. The latter would note that any resident required to excavate across or under a road or curb, that owner or occupant shall post a bond of $1,500 and shall make the repairs within 45 days of the excavation.
Council heard from the Hicksville park board that the pool has closed for the season and had an above average attendance rate in that time and also noted that director Val Shull would need a computer to help run and maintain a calendar for the parks department to build a social media presence, promote the park and maintain schedules.
The recent police/fire/EMS committee meeting’s discussion was noted at the council meeting with fire chief Scott Cramer discussing scheduling issues and the desire to employ more full-time EMTs to avoid missing coverage on weekends. The committee discussed a rotating schedule for weekends or 12-hour shifts for EMTs but would like to see a rotating schedule tried before any other options that would involve approval of the finance committee.
Representatives of residents from the Gordon Creek subdivision were present at the meeting wanting to know about updates on the village’s plans on potentially tying the subdivision into the village’s sanitary system. The water and sewer committee’s recent meeting determined that an 8,000-gallon average per month per household would be a consistent number to charge for and that Gordon Creek residents would be charged double sanitary usage rate with a $30 base fee.
Current ordinances would require an agreement to annex the subdivision, the responsibility of which would fall to the Defiance County Commissioners.
Village Administrator Cory Wann noted that the CSX overpass is now open to traffic and the overhead clearance signs will be replaced by ODOT with the new 13-foot, eight-inch height updated. Paving on West High Street has also started. The village’s public auction will be held this Saturday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. at the city hall garage.
Council also voted unanimously to lower the village’s insurance deductible from $25,000 to $10,000 at a cost of around $300 per year.
