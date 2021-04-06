HICKSVILLE — During Monday’s Hicksville Village council meeting, members heard concerns from a citizen regarding the recent background check requirements for local ball coaches while also receiving an announcement of a councilman’s resignation.
A letter from councilman Cory Wann was read at the meeting by councilman Eric Bassett, serving as mayor for the absent Mayor Ron Jones, with Wann explaining that due to unforeseen circumstances, he decided to resign his position on Village council. Wann thanked council for the opportunity to pursue different avenues to help the village.
Advertisements will be posted in both The Crescent-News and the Hicksville News-Tribune in coming days seeking candidates for the vacancy. The village’s personnel committee will interview candidates, select nominees and bring up a candidate for a vote at the April 19 meeting. The deadline to apply for the position is Saturday, April 10.
Ross Commisso then addressed council with concerns about the recent background check requirements for coaches in baseball and softball through the Hicksville Ball Association and the Parks Department. Commisso spoke on behalf of a coach that had a past felony on his record from 1999 that had precluded the coach from serving this year after helping coach in multiple past seasons.
In his comments, Commisso alluded to a theft by a coach and inquired to council why one person who had fulfilled consequences for the felony charge was not allowed to coach but someone who had not faced a penalty was allowed.
Solicitor Troy Essex noted that the village council does not have control over decisions made by the Hicksville Ball Association and that the village, as property owner of the parks and some of the ball fields, has an obligation to ensure children are safe and that the village did not face liability for any criminal actions at the park.
“It’s not about throwing people under the bus,” said Commisso. “This shouldn’t define who you are today. He’s had a record of eight years with no problems and has brought in nine or 10 coaches to help these teams.”
Councilman Ron Beverly noted that, as the discussion became more heated, “This needs to come to an end. Your issue is with the park board, not with us.”
Beverly, as a member of the street, light and property committee, shared with council the committee’s discussion at their most recent meeting regarding the repair or replacement of roofs at the village municipal building, the village administration building and the police department. Beverly explained that through the state’s Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP), funding could be available for a long-term plan for construction of a new building for all village offices except the fire department.
“It’s not going to happen by this week,” said Beverly. “We’re years out on it, even if we keep constantly pushing on it.”
Following discussion, council agreed that the committee should look into any costs of initial work done towards planning of any potential project.
Council went into a short executive session regarding personnel matters, no action was taken.
In other business, council:
• heard that the planning commission passed a lot split for lots 171-172 at 216 West High St.
• recommended and approved Grant Nelson as summer help for the Parks Department.
• heard in the mayor’s report that the annual health fair will be held April 12-17 from 6-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. at Community Memorial Hospital and that the tax deadline for filing has been extended until May 17.
• heard from councilman Mike Barth that the Easter egg hunt held over the weekend by Cory and Kari Wann was well put on and that a terrific job was done with around 400 children participating.
