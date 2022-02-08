HICKSVILLE — Hicksville village council heard Mayor Ron Jones’ State of the Village address during Monday’s council meeting.
“I have been in office for two years and except for two months, we have been dealing with the coronavirus,” said Jones. “It has been challenging for each one of us but I continue to be proud of the citizens of our community and the employees. Our employees have worked hard, even in challenging situations and our community has been patient, kind and generous to fellow citizens who have struggled.”
Jones noted that the closures on West High Street, Arthur Street and Chicago Avenue have caused inconveniences for residents and loss of revenue for some businesses but that the improvements will help with flooding and comply with long-term EPA plans.
Jones also pointed out challenges facing the community, with available housing and low numbers of firemen and EMTs in the village as major concerns, along with the issues of the MARCS radio system.
Involvement in village government was another topic Jones spoke on.
“We need people to be involved in city government. We need you to volunteer on committees and projects. We need people to be willing to put their name in to run for council seats,” said Jones, who noted there were four open seats this year with only four people gathering signatures and one write-in.
Jones explained that he is looking into changing council seats to non-partisan status, which would save the village money and open up more opportunities.
After receiving federal CARES Act money during the pandemic, Jones noted that the $337,000 received helped supplement the village’s budget to pay for police and EMT payroll, the purchase of two police cruisers.
Jones credited the Christmas Cruise Thru committee and their volunteers for another successful year and recognized the Hicksville Beautification Committee, the Hicksville Farmers’ Market, the summer concert series outside the Huber Theater, the Defiance County Fair and the 100th anniversary of St. Michael’s Catholic Church this past year.
Jones also noted the following positive things coming in the future for the village: a walking trail committee planning on trails within the park area and a possible wooded trail outside; a new Vancrest Health Care Center facility being built; Hoptoberfest festivities this fall from Two Bandits Brewing Company; a new spec building being built in the industrial park; $624,000 still available in a revolving loan fund for local businesses; the receiving of Downtown Grant Revitalization money and the Growing God’s Way program formed by local churches and citizens.
“In closing, I am proud to serve alongside many dedicated citizens in this community,” concluded Jones. “The spirit of volunteerism, generosity and small-town values make Hicksville an exceptional place to live and work.”
Council also heard from Amy Hoffman, a program from Palmer Energy in Toledo, to speak on aggregation of electricity for the village. Hoffman explained that all the townships in Defiance County have agreed to participate and council was in favor of any such move. The next step in the process would come on the November ballot.
In addition to Hoffman addressing council, a long-awaited finality came on the topic of background checks for youth ball coaches. Following the ordinance committee’s recent meeting, the committee agreed that as long as the Hicksville Ball Association is leasing city property, the organization should hold liability insurance to cover any incidents that may occur on the property. Council agreed with that decision and voted Monday to require organizations to hold $1 million in liability insurance.
In other business, council:
• heard from the planning commission that a public hearing will be held Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. in the office of the zoning inspector to discuss a lot split at 119 East Smith Street.
• heard readings and approved an ordinance to amend pay ranges for village employees, effective March 1.
• was informed that following the most recent street, light and property committee meeting, the committee decided against selling two lots adjacent to Cornerstone Church to the church.
• heard from the most recent police, fire and EMS committee meeting. Police chief Mark Denning noted that the department would like to start a K-9 unit in the next few years and also that he would be looking into state grants for body cameras and a larger server for data storage as the department’s current body camera contract ends in April 2023.
Fire chief Scott Cramer notified the committee that he is considering requiring only 36 hours of classes for basic certification along with an eight-hour live-burn class taken in Defiance. The reduction in hours from 160 hours previously is in hopes of encouraging people to join the department. In addition, Cramer notified the committee he will have four candidates to bring to council this month for approval, with two possibly interested in becoming EMTs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.