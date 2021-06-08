HICKSVILLE — Police chief Mark Denning notified Hicksville Village Council that he will be stepping back for the next month-plus from his operations role due to medical issues.
During Monday’s scheduled council meeting, Denning explained to council in an email that he will be off work for about four to six weeks, but would still be able to handle administrative issues from home and hopes to still attend council meetings. Police Sgt. Craig Doctor will be in charge of the operations side of the police department in Denning’s absence.
Council also heard from Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation executive director Erika Willitzer, who addressed the meeting regarding a community reinvestment agreement for Blessed Capital LLC for a seven-year, 75% abatement for the improvements done at the property at 164 E. High St. Council approved the agreement.
“Hicksville is doing wonderful things, it’s been a joy to work with the mayor and his team,” said Willitzer ahead of the approval. “After talking with local business owners and listening to their input, I feel like there’s a lot of momentum going forward for the community.”
In the water and sewer committee’s most recent meeting, discussion was held on the back row swale on Haver Drive, with plans being finalized to remove all non-permanent structures off the utility easement and allowing permanent structures to request a variance. Letters and timelines will be sent to residents in regards to structure removal/variances.
“Now that we have the means, we’re saying someone else should do it,” said councilman Ron Beverly. “We have the opportunity to do something. We’ve all talked about how necessary it is to do.”
Mick Pocratsky also spoke with the committee regarding bringing the Gordon’s Creek subdivision sewer into the village, citing that the current stand-alone system is aging and needs to be upgraded. A new line would potentially run down State Route 49 to High Street and connecting the Industrial Drive sanitary project to that new line could save the village money by eliminating the need for another lift station. The meeting also resulted in the authorization of Jeff Rumple to purchase a new pump for the Defiance lift station, provided it could be used when the new lift station would be built.
Park director Val Shull informed council that the opening weekend of the village pool has been a great success since the pool opened Friday and has been “packed just about every day.”
In his report, Jones noted that the annual concert series at the Huber Opera House will begin June 24 from 7-9 p.m. through the summer for about five or six weeks. Water to Wine will perform on June 24 to start things off after last year’s series was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jones also remarked that anyone interested in sponsoring the events should contact the village office.
In other business, council:
• approved a resolution authorizing the sale of unneeded, obsolete or unfit personal property, including by internet auction, for the calendar year 2021.
• suspended the rules and approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Ron Jones to enter into a grant application project writing agreement with Ohio First Responder Grants.
• agreed to alter the charge for nuisance lawns in the village from $75 for the first hour of work and $50 per additional hour to $150 for each, pending a drafted ordinance from solicitor Troy Essex and approval by council at such a date.
• heard from the board of zoning appeals’ recent hearing discussing applications for sign variances for the Hicksville Mennonite Church and for Hicksville Exempted Village Schools. The variances were approved. In addition, Matthew Bennett was introduced as a new board member following Herb Repp’s resignation due to health issues as chairman and board member. Lynn Haver was named as the new board chairman.
• heard discussions from the park board’s most recent meeting regarding handicap parking at the boys little league area. Jared Radford and Jamie Scowden from the Hicksville Softball Association suggested ideas for improvements to the softball area, including a shed, stone or cement being added to the batting cages and new dugouts on Field 4. Replacing the concession stand in the future was also a major concern.
