HICKSVILLE — In Monday’s Hicksville village council meeting, discussion on background checks for volunteer coaches for the upcoming summer ball season got contentious at moments while the council also heard from Two Bandits Brewing Company’s co-owner in regards to outdoor seating.
The latter discussion opened up the meeting, held in person at the Hicksville Fire Department building with social distancing guidelines in effect. Mark Young, a co-owner of Two Bandits Brewing Company, located at 106 East High Street, informed the council that the restaurant and brewery would be opening to dine-in service for customers beginning Thursday and through the weekend.
“I don’t think it’s any secret that COVID-19 has affected people in all businesses and Two Bandits is no different,” said Young, who owns the restaurant along with brewer and co-founder Bob Garza. “We’re proud and humbled to say we will be open for service starting Thursday ... Because we have to pay attention to social distancing, we are losing about 20 seats in our dining area and we’ve been thinking of ways to capture back those seats. We’re looking for ideas from you as well.”
Young went on to propose placing tables with umbrellas and chairs on the front sidewalk outside of the building for additional seating space. Young also noted that the concept he had in mind would leave “plenty of room for pedestrians or bicyclists” and would make sure things were done properly and safely while also citing other businesses in downtown Hicksville like Lupita’s Mexican Store and Restaurant across the street could use the same model.
Councilman Larry Ridgway was in favor of the proposal, noting that the council should be “behind them 100 percent, not just Mark but all businesses downtown.”
The council held a consensus view that the proposal could go forward and solicitor Troy Essex could work on legislation to potentially be approved at the council’s meeting in two weeks’ time.
The second order of business came from the Hicksville Baseball Association and board member Greg Miller in regards to the handling of background checks on volunteer coaches for the season, scheduled to begin Monday, June 15.
Miller noted that practices have started for the league’s season and has been okayed by the county health department but wanted to have a conversation with the council regarding background checks in relation to the council’s involvement through the parks department.
“We just can’t police it, we don’t have the resources,” said Miller. “It sounds great, but ... if this has to be done, is there a village employee that can handle it?”
Discussion ensued between council members, noting that the association is a separate entity that has the use of the baseball fields through a lease with the parks department but would be responsible for background checks on volunteer coaches.
With the season two weeks away from beginning, the council decided that the 2020 season would go on as normal, with further discussion tabled for a later instance in regards to the 2021 season.
In other action, the council:
• heard from park director Val Shull that the town pool opened Monday with everything going smoothly and everyone seeming to obey social distancing recommendations.
• heard first readings on village ordinances setting rules for disposal of oil and grease in the sewer system and sewer usage in the village.
• heard first readings on resolutions to renew a contract with Werlor for two additional years for waste disposal and authorizing a contract with Choice One Engineering regarding the replacement of the Defiance Avenue pump station.
• heard a first reading on a resolution to enter a contract to purchase a new ambulance.
• approved the nomination of Sheila Baker to the HIX-TV board.
• heard from police chief Mark Denning, who noted that a list has been compiled of junk vehicles with at least three or four notices served. Denning also discussed with the council the recent ordinance passed about grass being blown into the street, explaining that no citations have been given but calls have been taken for complaints, most of which came in regards to yards where mowing had not been completed.
