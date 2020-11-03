HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council heard from a trio of visitors to Monday’s council meeting before hearing readings on five ordinances as part of Solicitor Troy Essex’s report.
Hicksville American Legion Post 223 commander Mike Brown addressed council, notifying them that this year is the 100th anniversary of the post’s existence in Hicksville, dating back to the first meeting in August 1920 of World War I veterans.
“We had a lot of celebrations we wanted to do this year, but they were put on hold by COVID,” said Brown.
Brown explained that a golf cart parade that had been approved that would take veterans through town from the Legion Hall to the Veterans Memorial as part of a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 was cancelled by his decision in light of Defiance moving to Level 3 (red) by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for COVID-19.
A small memorial service will still be held at 4 p.m. on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) at the Veterans Memorial, and the Legion is still planning to hold a larger celebration in the spring if conditions for public gathering will allow.
Brown also noted that the Hicksville Legion will be holding a doughnut sale on Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. until they are sold out. The doughnuts can be picked up at the main entrance at $5 a dozen and pre-sale information will be posted in The Crescent-News or can be found by calling the American Legion at 419-542-7295.
Proceeds from the sale will go to the building fund to replace windows in the building.
Following Brown’s notes to council, Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation executive director Erika Willitzer spoke to council. Willitzer, who began her duties last week, will replace Jerry Hayes in full in January following Hayes’ retirement.
“From the time spent with Mayor Jones and (Councilman) Mike (Barth), I can see the great potential you have in Hicksville,” said Willitzer. “I think that I can utilize the connections that I have in Fort Wayne, northeast Indiana, and in our area to Hicksville’s benefit.”
Finally, Darren Brown, owner of Brown & Sons Electric, spoke to council regarding the installation of the new generator for the police department. Brown noted that the costs of the generator and installation with emergency lighting and garage doors, along with the cost of the generator itself, would be around $10,000 — a cost already approved by council.
Brown then pointed out that the installation of an automatic transfer switch for the generator, though it would cost around $4,000 more, would provide a much more efficient service and eliminate issues that could arise from fueling the generator if it had been idle for a long period of time. Brown explained he was willing to work with the village any way they could, and was willing to do partial costs on next year’s budget.
Councilman Larry Ridgway moved to go with Brown’s recommendation and Cory Wann seconded, with fiscal officer Cheryl Smith noting that the financial aspect could probably be done.
A second reading was held for an ordinance adopting Chapter 1315 of the Codified Ordinances regarding placement of house and building numbers. Suggestions have been taken and will continue to be taken ahead of the third reading in the next council meeting on Nov. 16.
Councilman Mike Barth pointed out that both hardware stores have informed him that they do carry both reflective and decorative house numbers that would be compliant.
In Jones’ report, council heard that Ron Hard is retiring from the zoning board of appeals. Jones thanked Hard for his years of service and recommended Mike Headley take his place, which was approved by council.
Jones noted that Defiance County had moved to Level 3 (red) that 38 of 88 counties in Ohio are now red, with 78% of Ohioans now living in a red county. Jones also noted that Tuesday is Election Day and voting will take place at Empower Church at 09228 Hicksville-Edgerton Road from 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
In other business, the council:
• approved a final reading granting consent for the director of ODOT to apply, maintain and repair pavement markings, erect regulatory and warning signs on state highways inside corporation limits and remove snow and ice and use materials on state highways.
• declared an emergency and suspended the rules after the first reading on an ordinance to amend annual appropriations in conjunction with the rest of coronavirus relief money.
• heard recommendations from Police Chief Mark Denning that Chris Taylor be removed from probation status and that Patrolman Ross Becker be moved up to patrolman 1 status following a year of service completed. Jones recommended both and motions to accept were passed.
