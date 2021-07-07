HICKSVILLE — During a brief Tuesday meeting, Hicksville Village council heard from Hicksville Bank president/CEO Greg Smitley while also holding its first reading on a resolution to re-hire village solicitor Troy Essex.
Essex has provided legal services as solicitor for the village of Hicksville since 2006 and the resolution extended a two-year contract offer at $19,600 per year, at no pay increase from the prior contract. The resolution will have two more readings before a vote by council.
Smitley spoke to council to start the meeting, informing council of the bank’s long history in Hicksville dating back to its first organization in 1901. Smitley has been president and CEO of the Hicksville Bank since March 2019.
Council also heard a summary of the Administrator’s office meeting discussing the Safe Routes to School project between the village and Hicksville Exempted Village Schools. With administrator Cory Wann, outgoing administrator Kent Miller, councilman Ron Beverly and Hicksville superintendent Keith Countryman in attendance, the group agreed to form a committee to review earlier plans to get an idea for what tasks will be needed and by whom and organizing questions for when those committee meetings will be held.
In his report to council, Mayor Ron Jones informed the group that the recent summer concert at the Huber Opera House had a good turnout on Thursday. The next concert will be held on July 15.
