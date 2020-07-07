HICKSVILLE — Cat control and potential changes in the park in Hicksville were main topics of discussion at the village’s council meeting Monday in council chambers.
Resident Fay Sitton addressed council with questions on any possible action or ordinances that could be enacted to handle an abundance of stray cats in the village. Sitton noted that she’d spoken with animal control and was told that cats couldn’t be trapped or injured by law, but that a major problem was people feeding the stray cats, which has led to other animals in residential areas.
Councilman Ron Beverly agreed, saying the issue was one that “seriously needed looked at.”
“These cats aren’t cared for,” said Beverly. “The way the laws and ordinances are set up, there’s nothing we can do right now but we have the power at this table to do something ... When does it become a health issue for the community?”
The council agreed that village solicitor Troy Essex should look into possible avenues to address the issue.
Lindsey Thiel, a member of the park board, then spoke to council regarding a handful of topics. The main issue Thiel noted from the past three meetings of the board following conversations with residents about what they’d like to see done is the the removal of the play equipment by the softball fields.
“The equipment was donated some years ago by (Jerry Lewis’) McDonald’s but frankly, they’re disgusting. There’s been used condoms, diapers, urine, fecal matter; anything gross that you can think of, it’s been in there.
“We think it should come down, it could be turned over to the beautification committee or turned into a community space, a picnic area, a community garden.”
Councilman Eric Bassett pointed out that the equipment is considered the property of the Metropolitan Park Board, but the council unanimously gave blessing to its removal, with Beverly noting that before the equipment was taken down, the option of selling or donating it should be explored.
Village administrator Kent Miller said in his report that two of the north water tower’s three valves were fixed Monday and that workers should be back to finish work on the third valve as of today. Following the repairs, the tower would need to be refilled and samples taken but according to Miller, “by this time next week, we should have everything back up and running as normal.”
Though the council did approve an ordinance regarding the disposal of oil and grease in the sewer system, a further discussion ensued regarding the time period of an every-60-days format to a different timetable and thus agreed to rescind the motion to approve the ordinance and also moved to let an ordinance on rules and regulations for sewer usage in the village to let lie.
In other business, the council:
• heard from Thiel that the parks department received a $200 donation from the Eagles Women’s Auxiliary.
• approved a recommendation from Police Chief Mark Denning that Ross Becker be removed from probation.
• heard a first reading of an ordinance establishing limited use of federal coronavirus funding, noting that to be eligible, the village would acknowledge the use of the funds would pertain to expenditures related to the coronavirus outbreak.
• heard words of thanks from Cramer for everyone that supported the fire department breakfast at the recent Day in the Park festivities.
• heard from Mayor Ron Jones, who thanked Councilman Cory Wann for his work with the Day in the Park festivities.
