HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council met in a virtual session on Monday evening, with traffic issues a major topic of discussion during the meeting.
With the village’s storm sewer project beginning and detours being routed through village limits, the route of semi trucks through town and their use of side streets was a matter of concern for both Police Chief Mark Denning and Village Administrator Kent Miller.
Denning noted in his report to council that he cannot take enforcement action on semi drivers, but pointed out that between the Indiana state line and city limits, there is no signage indicating a road closure in the village. Denning explained that Miller has a limited number of signs that could help and that trucks could make it all the way to Chicago Avenue and by that point, there is no place for them to turn around.
Miller agreed with the problem, informing council that he had spoken with the Ohio Department of Transportation and would contact them again Tuesday and move from there.
Miller noted in his report that his department had completed leaf pickup. He also informed council that the recycling lot’s winter hours would be from 1-6 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, and posed the idea of shutting down the lot during January and February. Council agreed to do so, citing the winter weather and decreased usage of the lot during that time in past years.
“The biggest thing through all this (the storm sewer project) that residents need to know is that it will be a long, drawn-out process,” said Miller. “Semis will have to pay attention to detours, especially once one lane will be torn out.”
Council also heard the first reading of a resolution regarding the final plat of the Old Mill Road Subdivision and declared an emergency to approve. Solicitor Troy Essex explained that originally the plat extended to the road for zoning purposes and that after being reclassified as a residential lot, realtor Bruce Guilford would be able to record it. Guilford was on the video conference during the meeting to follow up on the resolution coming before council.
The next step would be to change the zoning on all the lots to residential, except for the Bagley Family Chiropractic Office.
Council also heard from Jerry Zimmerman of Edgerton, who has been visiting with sheriff’s offices and police departments in the area. Zimmerman explained that he had been in contact with Mike Worthington of Bryan, owner of Signs 24-7 in Bryan, who had been making signs in support of local law enforcement. Zimmerman also noted that Worthington would make the signs at cost, including the metal yard sign mounts, for $10 each and inquired about them being placed at entrances to city limits.
Denning also thanked citizens that permitted officers to use their driveways to monitor speeding on side streets in the village.
In other business, council:
• noted that a public meeting will be held on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. in council chambers regarding a request to rezone 936 E. High St. from business to residential.
• heard from Denning that the generator was delivered on Monday and Darren Brown of Brown and Sons Electrical would look at it Tuesday to give a timeline on switching systems over.
• heard from Fire Chief Scott Cramer that the department’s Children’s Christmas program will be able to help more than 100 children receive Christmas gifts. Cramer also let the council know that the air packs the department received through a grant should be received in January and that they are waiting to get forms back from the manufacturer to continue the process of obtaining a new truck for the department.
• heard from Mayor Ron Jones in regards to rising coronavirus cases. Jones noted that in a chart of cases in the 43526 zip code, cases have risen from 115 to 262 in the past three weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.