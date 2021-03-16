HICKSVILLE — The response to background checks for potential coaches in ball associations this spring and summer were a main topic of discussion in Monday’s Hicksville Village Council meeting, held in council chambers.
Park Board president Lindsay Thiel addressed the board, noting that there have been issues with individuals interested in coaching youth ball teams that are unable to pass the required background checks due to past felony convictions and are trying to go around the requirements.
“We need to stay strong and back up our words, we can’t make exceptions,” said Thiel, who also said that there are individuals that are unable to pass that are saying that they’ll coach the teams anyway. “I think we’re doing the right thing, we just need to make it clear this isn’t negotiable.”
Thiel also said that she has received phone calls regarding the issue of privacy and who has access to the results of the checks, but has pointed out that nobody on the park board or on council is inspecting the ins and outs of the reports and are only interested in the pass or fail result of the checks. Coaches and assistant coaches are required to submit to the check within 10 days of applying to coach for the season, leading up to March 25.
Thiel concluded her address to council by pointing out that any rumors of a conflict of interest by park board member Adam Gubernath on the vote to require background checks are unfounded, because the vote preceded Gubernath being approved to join the board.
In administrator Kent Miller’s update to council, Miller fielded a question from councilman Ron Beverly regarding costs for potential roof repairs or replacements discussed in the previous council meeting. Miller noted that the cost of repairs on the City Hall roof would be around $2,900 and that the cost to replace would be under the bid threshold. Replacement of the administration building would be over the bid threshold, but would have to have been bid out regardless of the quote.
Council members went into executive session regarding the water and sewer committee’s findings in their inspections on the back side of Haver Drive of easement encroachments.
In other business, council:
• approved an ordinance to edit and include certain ordinances as part of the codified ordinance, with new or amended matter regarding: signal preemption devices and prohibitions, display of license plates, registration and prohibitions, abandoning animals and drug abuse control definitions.
• passed a resolution appointing Ron Jones and Mike Bailey to serve on the Defiance County Tax Incentive Review Council on behalf of the Village of Hicksville.
• approved the hiring of Kennedy Villena as a lifeguard, pending passed certification. Thiel also noted that applications will be accepted for another week.
• heard from police chief Mark Denning that the new police cruisers will be delivered Wednesday. Once received, the department will schedule the outside markings and radios to be installed.
• heard from fire chief Scott Cramer that the department received the second portion of their FEMA grant for air compressors and packs going forward and that the department has one recruit in its EMR class.
