HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council heard about planned meetings on lot size variance and annexations on Old Mill Road as part of Monday’s bi-weekly meeting.
The village board of zoning appeals and the planning commission will hold meetings on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. in council chambers to hear an application related to lots on Old Mill Road.
The zoning board will hear an application on a lot size variance, while the planning commission will hear an application to rezone four lots on Old Mill Road from business to residential and an application for a lot split that would make four lots into eight lots.
Police Chief Mark Denning spoke to council regarding issues with the radios in the department, noting that the system is taxpayer funded through the 911 levy.
“It needs to work right,” said Denning, who noted that an ultimate resolution for the issue would be a MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communication System) tower.
Fire Chief Scott Cramer informed the council that the Hicksville Volunteer Fireman’s Association would be holding a 5K run and walk on Oct. 10, beginning at 9 a.m, preceded by an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Hicksville Fire Station.
Dine-in and carry-out orders will be taken during the breakfast for a freewill donation, but carry-out orders will need to be called in to the fire department at 419-542-1348.
The 5K run and walk course will start and end at the fire department, but the event can be done virtually or on the day of the event. Strollers are welcome, but pets will not be allowed. The cost will be $20 for preregistration, and a T-shirt will be guaranteed if registered before Sept. 25. Registration will be $25 the day of the event. For event information and registration, those interested can visit the Hicksville 5K Fire Run and Walk Facebook page or at www.runsignup.com. Questions can be directed to race director Tyler Blair at 260-645-1214.
Cramer also noted that the purse raffle held by the Hicksville Volunteer Firemen’s Auxiliary, previously scheduled for April 25 before being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been rescheduled for Nov. 7. Those who bought tickets and did not return stubs will need to return them to be entered into the drawing. Some tickets are available for purchase at $35 and those interested can contact the fire department at 419-542-1348.
In Mayor Ron Jones’ report to council, Jones spoke about a meeting he and Councilman Mike Barth had with Jan Heffelfinger of the Hicksville Historical Society. With Mary Smith passing away recently, Heffelfinger has handled much of the responsibility and the council wanted to reach out to the community for those interested in being on the historical society board. Those interested should call Jones at 419-542-6161.
In other business, the council:
• heard first readings on ordinances approving annexations of one acre at Kuhn and Spencerville roads and 2.08 acres at Kuhn Road and Ohio 2, and declared an emergency.
• heard a first reading of an ordinance authorizing Jones to submit a petition for annexation to the Defiance County commissioners for real estate to be used for a new well field.
• approved the village paying for village employees to get flu shots and participate in the health fair at Community Memorial Hospital.
