HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council met in council chambers Monday with a relatively light agenda, including an upcoming public hearing as one of the main topics.
A public hearing will be held Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. regarding a zoning change request from business to residential submitted by the planning commission.
In Solicitor Troy Essex’s report, a second reading was heard for an annual ordinance granting consent for the ODOT director to repair pavement markings, make repairs to state highways and remove snow and ice on state highways inside village limits.
A first reading also was heard regarding an adoption of a chapter to codified ordinances regarding the placement of home and building numbers in an effort to aid police and fire departments in answering calls.
Police Chief Mark Denning informed council that the department submitted purchase orders to Statewide Ford Lincoln for two Ford Explorer cruisers.
Fire/EMS Chief Scott Cramer thanked the council and community for the support of the department’s recent pancake breakfast and 5K event that was well-attended. Cramer also wanted to inform the public that there are job openings in the fire department and he is welcoming applications. Interested individuals can stop at the station during the day.
Parks director Val Shull informed the board that the McDonald’s playground equipment has been removed and transported to the buyer’s location.
