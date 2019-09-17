HICKSVILLE — On Monday evening, the Hicksville Village Council allowed the Hicksville Baseball Association (HBA) to play ball over the summer free of charge for five years.
This reverses a decision made at the last regular session, in which council turned down the association’s request for waiving rental fees. The HBA had wanted the fees dropped, stating it had made many improvements to the park.
During Monday’s meeting, Greg Miller of the HBA provided paperwork backing up the association’s claims that they had made a number of park improvements. Council voted unanimously to have the fees waived.
In other business, council:
• passed an ordinance to retain Troy Essex as village solicitor for the next two years.
• approved an ordinance amending the current appropriations. This was done in order to complete a paving job on Arthur, Bunnell, Cornelia and Rock streets and Meuse Argonne Avenue.
• discussed a vacant lot on Oak Park Drive. Many years ago, the lot had been given to the village to use as park land, but nothing had been done to it since. Information exists stating that if a lot had been given to a municipality and nothing had been done to it for a certain number of years, the lot can be vacated, put up for auction and sold. Essex will look into particulars.
• heard Mayor Diane Collins proclaim Sept. 23 as Irene Frank Day. Frank, who turns 100 on that day, resides at Hickory Creek of Hicksville.
• noted the village sidewalk committee had recently met to discuss fixing and adding sidewalks to the village. Out of three available options regarding the matter, the committee was in favor of adding a $3 monthly fee to every property, which would generate money to fix sidewalks throughout town. The money would also go toward cutting down trees and roots that have caused the walks to crack or break.
• heard final plans for the Industrial Drive extension water and sewer lines were ready for a final review.
• set trick or treat from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26.
• will hold a special meeting on Sept. 26 to discuss financial matters.
