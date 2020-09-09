HICKSVILLE — After hearing a proposal from Hicksville Baseball Association board member Justin Kuhn, the Hicksville Village Council gave a go-ahead for Kuhn and the organization to begin improvements to the baseball fields at Memorial Park during Tuesday's council meeting.
Kuhn noted that the Baseball Association had raised around $20,000 through various fundraisers and donations and wanted to address and improve the baseball diamonds, namely the stone between the fields near the concession stand.
Over a span of the next three years, the money raised would go toward concrete being poured between fields near the concession stands. In addition, around 250 seats would be purchased with around 80 seats being installed at each field. A shade shelter also would potentially be included in the project, with factories donating some of the materials. Kuhn informed the board that the labor would be donated as well, with concrete being purchased at a lower price from a producer in Fort Wayne.
Councilman Cory Wann said he believed the project was "a no-brainer," while Councilman Larry Ridgway agreed, calling it "a great thing for the community."
Council unanimously approved the project.
Eagle Scout candidate Gabe Smith also addressed council, informing them of his Eagle Scout project, putting up a gateway sign at the intersection of High Street and Ohio 49, near the Dari De Lite building. The sign would read "Welcome to Hicksville." Smith is a student at Four County Career Center and plans to enter the U.S. Army following graduation as a combat medical specialist.
Mayor Ron Jones thanked Smith for helping make the town look better.
In village administrator Kent Miller's report to the council, Miller recommended the council approve the village's insurance rates with Beck Insurance, which the council did unanimously. Miller also noted that the work done on the extension on Industrial Drive has been made urgent.
In other business, the council:
• heard second readings to adopt rules for disposal of oil and grease in the sewer system and setting rules and regulations regarding sewer usage in the village.
• heard from Police Officer Craig Doctor that the department had 471 calls for services during August and that the department's doughnut sale money went to the purchase of a new rifle.
• heard that through grants, the Hicksville Fire Department had earned a 3,000-gallon tanker at $377,000 with the village's share at $18,000. The department also was awarded 21 complete air packs, extra face shields for all employees and a new air compressor for $194,952 with the village's share being $9,747.
• approved annual directives to the Defiance County auditor to assess delinquent grass- and weed-cutting costs and utility bills, as well as accepting amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission, authorizing necessary tax levies by the auditor's office.
• waived hearings regarding the apportionment of undivided local government funds pursuant to Section 5747 Ohio Revised Code and heard a first reading on an agreement with the Defiance County commissioners for recovery of monies expended for providing legal counsel to indigent persons.
• agreed to set the village's Halloween night for Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m., subject to change from any major COVID-19 developments.
