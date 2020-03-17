HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council approved three local residents to form a design review committee for downtown businesses which are getting a makeover.
Bridal Village and Collins-Guilford wealth advisers wish to update their premises using federal grant money.
The design review committee, which was deemed mandatory in updates such as this, is meant to determine that matters pertaining to the upgrades are going according to plans. The committee will consist of Shelia Baker, John Hart and Charles Wann.
Councilmen Michael Barth, Eric Bassett and Larry Ridgway approved the move, with Taylor Klepper and Cory Wann abstaining. Ron Beverly was absent.
In other business, council:
• passed a resolution to complete the purchase of real estate behind Haver Drive to be used as a well field.
• approved an ordinance amending the annual appropriations ordinance.
• hired Ella Clark, Reyna Mazur and Josh Myers as lifeguards for the summer. Carson Shull also was hired as a summer park employee.
• heard that a new heart monitor will be purchased for rescue squad use.
• discussed rumors involving the park ballfields. Although the Hicksville Baseball Association is soliciting sponsors for these fields, council said this did not mean the Little League teams are naming the fields.
• discussed parking on narrow streets. Village administrator Kent Miller estimated that to place no parking signs on the necessary streets would cost $8,500 for 203 signs. Miller also said that most of the downtown signs restricting parking were in good shape, and that those signs prohibiting downtown parking from 2:30-5:30 a.m. will be replaced.
• discussed possible purchase of a new ambulance for the village. An unused 2019 model was suggested by the rescue squad over a 2020 vehicle, which was deemed not economically feasible.
• heard a brief statement from Mayor Ron Jones regarding the coronavirus. Solicitor Troy Essex is keeping watch over who could possibly provide funding to businesses affected by the outbreak. Jones noted the three things to do were to wash hands, check on neighbors (particularly the elderly) and trust in God.
• was reminded of the Community Memorial Hospital health fair on April 13-18.
• heard all liquor permits in Hicksville expire June 1. Those with objections to the current permit holders may contact council.
• noted Mediacom, which provides cable TV services to Hicksville, is dropping Fusion and El Rey channels. Revolt TV and TUDN will be added.
