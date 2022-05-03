HICKSVILLE — Village council here Monday approved an annexation for property where a new nursing home will be built.
Council okayed legislation on a third and final reading allowing the annexation of 8.452 acres from Hicksville Township into the village on a petition from Hicksville Health Facilities, LLC.
The land is located on Ohio 18 on the east end of town where Vancrest of Hicksville is starting to build a new facility. It is expected to be in operation in about a year.
This will replace the Vancrest facility on the village’s southwest side.
Also Monday, council heard from Water Superintendent Jessi Randall on her department’s valve flushing program which can stir up rust in the water mains. Randall said that in the days leading up to Memorial Day they’ll be flushing water hydrants.
She suggested not washing whites during the hours of 11 p.m.-7 a.m. while they are flushing the system.
Randall also noted that while this work is happening around the village the public should be aware that workers will be on the streets.
In other village news:
• as of July 1 it will once again be legal to set off fireworks during certain times, Police Chief Mark Denning commented. He also reported that June 13 marks the day citizens will be able to carry concealed guns in Ohio without a license (constitutional carry) as long as they pass a background check and are not disqualified from purchasing one.
• Mayor Ron Jones reminded that the fire department has a renewal levy on today’s ballot.
• the village will be putting in a new handicap ramp outside of Scissors Salon, 156 E. High St., and there will be approximately 34 sidewalk panels downtown that will be replaced.
• applications for a full-time street department employee close on May 27.
• council discussed the beautification committee’s annual flower sale. The sale is scheduled from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the sale will be used by the Hicksville beautification committee to make improvements.
