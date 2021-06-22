HICKSVILLE — Lengthy discussion was held regarding a proposed swale behind Haver Drive while Defiance County Commissioner Mick Pocratsky addressed Hicksville village council during Monday’s scheduled meeting regarding council’s stance on connecting the Gordon’s Creek subdivision into the village’s sewer and water system.
Pocratsky noted that the county did not want to go further unless they knew the village desired that connection and that the next step would be meeting with residents to answer their questions and keep things transparent.
“Nobody’s said flat out no or yes that they want it or don’t want it, I’ve mostly had more questions for me,” explained Pocratsky.
Councilman Ron Beverly noted that the connection would be the most cost effective to do for both the village and those residents with Pocratsky agreeing and noting that he would like to have a dollar figure to bring to those residents as a ballpark cost.
Mayor Ron Jones noted that the numbers he had seen were about 5,000 gallons used per residence and a cost of around $125 or more per month. Council moved to allow the commissioners to go forward with reaching out to Gordon’s Creel residents and continue the process.
Prior to the meeting, Jones held a moment of silence for the late Tom Haase, a councilman from 1981-2001 and a former mayor of Hicksville, who passed away on June 12.
Following discussion on the proposed swale behind Haver Drive at the June 7 council meeting, the water/sewer Committee’s June 18 meeting discussed estimates received by multiple local businesses for the work involved. Committee members Taylor Klepper, Mike Barth and Ron Beverly noted that easement work should continue if the swale is installed but Klepper and Barth voted no on continuing to install the swale.
In regards to cleaning up the existing swale encroachments, the committee agreed that the work still needs done and that letters will be sent to village residents affected. Residents with permanent structures may apply for a variance but moveable items would need to be removed.
During the meeting on Monday, Beverly was vocal about his support for moving forward with the swale work.
“We did everything to acquire that (land). There’s been problems out there that council after council has known about and now we own it, representing the village,” said Beverly. “We have the right to do what we want to help those people. It’s a cheap sales tool (to help attract developers), it will make a lot of people happy and we’re not-very-nice people if we don’t do this.”
Klepper noted that it would be worth entertaining the idea of extending the current easement but not cutting a new swale, saying that the new swale “blows up the existing grade out there.”
Jones asked for a vote on a decision with councilman Larry Ridgeway moving to plat the additional easement if needed but not to do anything unless needed.
Barth, Klepper, Ridgeway, Eric Bassett and Charlie Martin voted yes on Ridgeway’s motion with Beverly dissenting.
Representing the park board, Lindsey Thiel notified council that there is a vacant seat on the board and wanted to make the public aware of the opening. Interested applicants should contact Thiel or council.
In other business, council:
• suspended the rules and approved an ordinance to grant preliminary consent regarding paving within the village at the following four locations: State Route 2 from the Indiana state line to State Route 49, State Route 18 from the state line to Meuse Argonne Street, State Route 18 from State Route 2 to State Route 15 (a portion of which is in the Village of Sherwood) and State Route 49 from the south corporation limit to State Route 2.
• suspended the rules and approved an ordinance amending a section of the codified village ordinances to increase the fees for nuisance mowing and trimming as discussed in the most recent prior meeting. The fees are changed to $200 per hour billed in hourly increments.
• heard from the park board that volunteers are needed for the annual Day in the Park festivities on June 26.
• heard from Jones that the first event in the village’s Summer Concert Series will be held Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at the Huber Opera House and Civic Center with free admission. Water to Wine will be the performing act.
• heard from the nuisance board’s meeting about properties in the village that are problematic, including two properties on Chicago Avenue, one with a large hole in the roof and another with high grass. A property on Bunnell Street has been contacted because of junk and high weeds, along with a property on dead end Arthur Street. Residents should also be made aware of the current ordinance not allowing grass to be blown in the road during mowing.
• heard from the personnel committee that Kent Miller will move into a part-time role, helping new village administrator Cory Wann as needed following Miller’s recent resignation and would serve as a Grade 1 laborer to avoid a new job title and description.
