HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council sought sidewalk repair options during Monday’s regular session.
Council discussed a recent meeting of the village sidewalk committee in which several different suggestions were made about repairing sidewalks in Hicksville. Three options brought up by the sidewalk committee were as follows:
One: Leave the sidewalks alone and continue to send notices to residents on the need to replace or fix their unsafe walks. A possibility of changing the time frame needed to fix the walks also was discussed (such as sending the notice out in the spring and giving residents six months to take care of the problem.) If the walks remain in disrepair, the village would fix them and add the fees to residents’ taxes.
Two: Add a $3 monthly fee to the monthly water bill of each village address; each resident would be assessed. Property owners would have to pay even if their properties contain no sidewalks, as Hicksville’s sidewalks are available for everyone’s use.
Three: Village land would be divided into quadrants, and everyone in the quadrant would split the bill equally for all the sidewalks fixed in that area. For example, $15,000 worth of repairs in one quadrant spanning 150 addressees would result in each address paying $100, even if no sidewalks were fixed on a given property.
Fees would be used to extend existing sidewalks and perhaps to add new ones.
Council asked village residents for input regarding the ideas and thanked those residents who have already tended to their walks.
Council also discussed a new state-funded community development block grant for downtown businesses.
The grant is being sought after by many Ohio municipalities trying to preserve the integrity of businesses in their downtown areas. Of the local businesses that applied for the grant, Maumee Valley Planning Organization decided on Bridal Village, Collins and Guilford Wealth Management and the new owners of the former Haver Furniture.
This was initially a joint project between Maumee Valley Planning Organization and Poggemeyer Design Group, who would split the administrative fee costs, each taking a portion of the grant money for their fees. Now, however, according to village administrator Kent Miller, Hicksville would have to contribute $5,000 toward the project. A number of council members expressed concern that Hicksville would be out $5,000 even if the village’s bid for the project were unsuccessful.
Ultimately, council decided on submitting the project to Maumee Valley Planning Organization if the three involved businesses agreed to reimburse the village for the money spent on it.
Miller said he was uncertain about where the project would go from there. “It’s a new program,” he said, “(and) the state’s still experimenting with it.”
In other business, council:
• approved an ordinance to amend the village grass-cutting ordinance. This prohibits anyone from mowing grass into the street and gutters. Police will enforce the ordinance.
• approved an ordinance amending the village wage ordinance to include first responders.
• held the second reading of an ordinance amending the annual appropriations ordinance.
• approved former EMT Bruce Silcott’s request to return to the rescue squad pending successful drug screening and completion of a physical. Council members Michael Barth, Eric Bassett, Ron Beverly, Ron Jones and Larry Ridgway all approved the motion, with Shelia Baker casting the lone no vote.
• heard national registry testing has begun for the six residents who have successfully completed EMT training. Should all six pass the test, they will be added to the rescue squad.
• noted a Board of Zoning Appeals hearing Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the village zoning office. The application is from Kevin and Vera Hunt, who want to operate a bed and breakfast out of a residence at 118 E. Cornelia St.
• heard the village swimming pool has developed a leak, but repair personnel will not be able to take care of the problem for three weeks, by which time the pool will be closed for the season. The pool will be filled to compensate until the season ends.
• voted to fill in the Arthur Street rain garden, which has grown beyond the Hicksville Beautification Committee’s ability to maintain.
• heard about Tools for Schools, which will be held at 104 Fountain St. on Aug. 13-14, and the Hickory Creek school carnival from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Both contribute free school supplies.
