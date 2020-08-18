HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council met in council chambers Monday evening and heard from multiple town officials on updates in the village.
Following a tabling of ordinance readings in the council’s second meeting in July and some language rewrites, the council held the first reading on ordinances setting rules for the disposal of oil and grease in the sewer system and regulations regarding sewer usage in the village.
Councilman Ron Beverly noted to solicitor Troy Essex that for the latter ordinance, costs incurred by the village in the cleanup and work necessary to fix the sewer system in case of illegal dumping should be paid by the offender, along with the proposed fine of up to $1,000.
The council also heard from Police Chief Mark Denning, who had compiled a list of responses taken by the Hicksville Police Department at the request of Councilman Taylor Klepper. That list included: 68 dog complaints, 73 civil complaints, 46 harassment calls, 113 fire and rescue runs, 47 fraud cases, 18 warrants served and 193 total charges filed against adults, among other categories.
Fire and EMS Chief Scott Cramer informed the board that the department received a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the sum of $377,619 for the purchase of a new 3,000-gallon tanker. The tanker would replace the current one in use by the department, which is currently using a 1997 International chassis and a 1975 tank.
Cramer also took note to recognize the retiring Michael Tomack, who served 22 years with the fire department and was a captain.
Parks board director Val Shull spoke, informing the board that the parks department would be getting the okay from the Defiance Metropolitan Park Board on the removal of the park equipment near the softball fields, donated some years ago by the Jerry Lewis McDonald’s.
Councilman Eric Bassett noted that he had been in touch with someone that would be willing to bid on or outright purchase the equipment and transport it themselves.
Shull also informed the board that the pool season closed as of Aug. 14, thanking those who used the pool this summer.
The pool opened on June 1, one of just four area options (Wauseon Community Pool, Ottawa Memorial Park and Defiance splash pad) for public swimming.
