HICKSVILLE — Village council met here Monday night to discuss the proposed splash pad project among other items.
Kirk Collins of the Hicksville Community Fund presented to council a proposal for a location of the new splash pad project at the northeast corner of the greenspace next to the village park pavilion.
The proposed system for the splash pad would be a re-circulatory system that reuses the water. Proposed advantages to this system by Collins are the lower coat of water and impact on the environment.
Collins also noted that a re-circulatory system will require a pumphouse which would be bundled together with changing rooms and bathrooms for the new location.
The proposed location was also chosen for its centrality to the larger community pool and other game courts.
The proposed splash pad would need about 10,000 square-feet of space and will coast an estimated $500,000 for the initial splash pad and up to $1 million dollars for additional structures, according to the village.
Some $200,000 was donated by an anonymous donor to help offset costs, Collins noted.
The council also discussed the possibility of adding handicap parking in the area of the splash pad.
The council voted to approve the location and allow the Hicksville Community Fund to proceed into the next phase.
In other business Monday:
• community members Amanda and Justin Davis — owners of The Rooted Shoppe Boutique — brought a proposal for a summer street festival that would include a fashion show in the downtown. This could be possibly in late June and around the same time as a “Day in the Park,” they indicated.
• Village Administrator Cory Wann reported that a problem with drainage in the pavilion yard was fixed.
• Wann noted a sinkhole on Main Street has been repaired.
• councl learned that Jol Jacob will start Wednesday as the village’s new wastewater superintendent.
• Tiffany Kenner was approved as the new part-time custodial worker and will start within two days.
• Police Chief Mark Denning reported that the roof of the station is leaking as of last Wednesday and that Buckeye Roofing will be out to look at it.
