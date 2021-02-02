HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council held its biweekly meeting virtually on Monday evening, with discussions on personnel and future decisions on the wellfield land as major topics at hand.
The council’s personnel committee met on Jan. 25, with Councilman Eric Bassett noting that the committee went over the village aligning with the extension of the Families First Coronavirus Act and its impact on paid leave requirements in cases of COVID-19.
As part of six qualifying reasons for leave to be taken, paid time off would be given if an employee tests positive for COVID-19 or were in required quarantine in accordance with the health department. If an employee were to undergo a voluntary but not mandatory self-quarantine, that employee would need to use paid time off, vacation time or sick leave. Bassett noted that the committee agreed that was the proper course of action and the council approved.
Councilman Mike Barth lauded village administrator Kent Miller and his department for their work on snow removal in recent days.
In response to an inquiry from Mayor Ron Jones, solicitor Troy Essex noted that the process for potentially selling the village-owned wellfield land would be to pass a resolution by at least a two-thirds majority of council members that the real estate is not necessary for the village to own, then advertise the sale of the land once a week for five straight weeks and then hold a public auction and sell to the highest bidder.
In Police Chief Mark Denning’s report, he informed council that the new police cruisers are in and should be built in early March, setting a timetable for late March or early April for the new cruisers to be active. Denning also informed council that the Hicksville Police Department is certified through Ohio Collaborative’s state standards for use of force and agency employee recruitment and hiring.
Denning also wanted to say a positive word about the Hicksville wrestling team that he had seen shoveling sidewalks Monday morning, saying they did a great job.
Jones started his address to council by first recognizing the late Ray Yoder, who passed away on Jan. 26 at age 73. Yoder was a volunteer fireman for the Hicksville Fire Department for about 20 years, serving as assistant fire chief, while also owning a small business.
Jones also proclaimed February as Career and Technical Education Month for Hicksville, before reminding residents that when two inches or more of snow is received, emergency snow routes are in effect and vehicles need to be moved accordingly.
In other business, council:
• approved an ordinance to amend village appropriations to adjust for an EMA grant for the fire department after declaring an emergency and suspending rules.
• approved a resolution to approve a new bond schedule for Mayor’s Court, modifying the village’s schedule to match the schedule set by the Defiance Municipal Court after declaring an emergency and suspending rules.
• heard from Jones that the county commissioners will be resuming the demolition program after it was canceled in 2020. Jones said that interested residents could contact himself or Mike Bailey at the housing office for more information, but applications need to be submitted by March 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.