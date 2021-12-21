HICKSVILLE — A resolution regarding the village’s fire/EMS levy and any potential increase was the main topic of discussion during Monday’s Hicksville village council meeting.
The current levy is set to expire and a renewal levy would currently be two (2) mills for each one dollar of valuation for fire protection services.
Councilman Mike Barth noted that the EMS department is limited in staffing with four full-time and three part-time employees that are running regularly and often.
Barth expressed concern about the low numbers and that a 5-mill levy would be a possibility that would provide funding to shore up numbers and provide better service.
Consulting with fiscal officer Cheryl Smith, the current $90,000 per year provided for EMS through the levy would go up to around $225,000 for services, raising the levy to $0.50 per 100 dollars of valuation.
Mayor Ron Jones expressed that “the biggest problem in the village right now is EMS coverage” as councilmen Ron Beverly and Taylor Klepper noted that the coverage is an issue but were reticent about adding to spending.
Council agreed that the resolution on the agenda for Monday’s meeting to declare a necessity for renewal was necessary to pass, which would keep the current 2-mill level, prevent an expiration and subsequent cost hike from increased property values. Council will look at how the potential money would be spent on the higher levy and potentially hold an emergency meeting in January to approve a move to 5-mills ahead of a February deadline.
The 2022 council committees were also set for the upcoming year. With Toni Egly taking over for outgoing councilman Larry Ridgway, the committees are as follows:
Police/Fire/EMS/Safety — Mike Barth (chairman), Charlie Martin, Toni Egly; Water/Sewer/Refuse — Taylor Klepper (chairman), Ron Beverly, Mike Barth; Finance — Eric Bassett (chairman), Charlie Martin, Mike Barth; Ordinance — Toni Egley (chairwoman), Taylor Klepper, Ron Beverly; Street/Light/Property/Sidewalks — Ron Beverly (chairman), Toni Egly, Eric Bassett; Personnel — Charlie Martin (chairman), Taylor Klepper, Eric Bassett.
Jones recognized Ridgway at his last meeting on council, noting that he appreciated Ridgway’s four years of service to the village in that role.
Council went into executive session at the conclusion of the meeting to discuss land acquisition, with Defiance County Economic Development Executive Director Erika Willitzer in attendance.
In other business, council:
• approved an established pay rate for village administrator Cory Wann of $56,000 per year effective Jan. 1, 2022 following his removal from probationary status.
• approved a recommendation from Mayor Ron Jones to promote Allen Schooley to street foreman.
• heard from Fire Chief Scott Cramer that the Old 510 ambulance had been sold online for $13,105.
