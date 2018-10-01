HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council discussed during Monday’s meeting the possibility of discontinuing food commodities for village residents.
Hicksville’s commodity program has been in existence for at least 35 years, but three other distribution locations exist around town. Employees must travel to Toledo in order to pick up and deliver the commodities. Village administrator Kent Miller estimated 45 families currently benefit from the program, although he added that number is lower than in previous years.
Council decided to let residents know about their consideration to drop the village commodities program, perhaps by the end of 2018, and await responses. Should enough negative feedback be received, the program may stay put.
Council also discussed the possibility of Community Memorial Hospital taking over the village’s EMT service. Council has been discussing the possibility with CMH, although nothing as yet has been determined.
No hospital representatives were present at the meeting, but council indicated that CMH would like to use existing village equipment for emergencies and transfers to other hospitals.
The village would get billed for services as Hicksville’s surrounding townships do.
Neither the village nor the hospital want to see any additional levies put out for continued EMT service.
Current village EMTs would continue employment.
Although Jan. 1 has been considered as a potential starting date, several council members are concerned about contracts to be signed between the village and the hospital. Solicitor Troy Essex said he would examine any contracts to make sure everything was properly understood.
Council also approved an ordinance establishing pay ranges for EMTs.
It was also noted that the EMS department would like to add another full-time member and two more part-timers to its active membership.
Council also heard from Rick Rostorfer from SMTA, who noted that the company has at last reached its goal of completing all fiberoptics installation around town. SMTA, housed in the Antwerp Drive building which contained the former Cline’s Super-Valu, provides internet, telephone and television services via fiberoptics.
Hicksville’s local cable access station, HIX-TV, will be carried by SMTA on an as-yet undetermined channel. Mediacom will continue to provide HIX-TV to its cable customers in Hicksville.
In other business, council:
• set trick or treat from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27, with the fire department’s Halloween carnival to follow.
• held the first reading of a resolution opposing State Issue 1.
• acknowledged Sgt. Craig Doctor, who temporarily runs the police department following the Sept. 25 resignation of Police Chief Kirk Stickney following almost two years. The village will advertise for the chief’s position through Oct. 20, after which interviews will be conducted.
• discussed the possibility of bringing back the police department’s ride-along program, which was discontinued in 2015 due to insurance concerns. The ride-along program was used for job shadowing and police academy cadets. Doctor also invited all council members to ride along with the police if they want to.
• was updated on a successful water line replacement project on Chicago Avenue.
• discussed the legality of blocking off an alleyway between Hicks Street and Wendell Avenue. Residents have apparently dug a large hole in the alley in an attempt to do sewer repair there; the hole has remained there for at least a month.
• noted park board approval of a sign variance application from Turnover Creations on Wendell Avenue. A two-sided sign will be installed which would promote visibility from both Edgerton and Hicks streets.
• heard no parking signs at the park will be enforced, with tickets beginning Oct. 5.
• turned down local business owner John Hart’s request to restore a 15-minute parking limit in front of Red Angel Pizza downtown. In the past, Hart’s request had been rejected by both council and voters.
• heard a new black police vehicle is now ready for department use.
• heard Mayor Diane Collins thank the local Eagles and Rotary for a new water truck for the Hicksville Beautification Committee’s use.
• noted Lifeline Connect Church will have a fall festival from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 7, which will feature hay rides, pumpkins, candy, face painting, pony rides and other attractions.
• discussed this weekend’s Hoptoberfest, to be hosted downtown by Two Bandits Brewing Co. The streets downtown will be blocked off to trucks, but cars will be able to get through barriers to do business in the area. Only a portion of the downtown area will be completely blocked off to traffic. Hoptoberfest will take place Saturday and feature music by a polka band and the Wannabees, a .08K run, a motorcycle show and superheroes.
• heard the fire department also will hold activities on Saturday, including breakfast at the fire hall at 7 a.m., a 5K run at 8 a.m., and an open house at 11 a.m.
