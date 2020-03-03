HICKSVILLE — During its regular Monday night session, the Hicksville Village Council discussed enforcement of downtown parking.
For years now, several signs have existed in the downtown business district declaring a three-hour parking limit, as well as no parking between 2:30-5:30 a.m. in order for street sweeping to occur. The signs have started to fade and need to be replaced; however, council admitted that the police department has not enforced these limitations.
With new trash cans coming to the downtown area, council wondered if new signs should be ordered to be fastened to the new cans. Also suggested were free standing signs and new signs mounted on light posts.
Village administrator Kent Miller was uncertain how many of these signs currently exist downtown but believed it to be around 12. Former councilman Shelia Balser, who was in the audience, suggested obtaining only new signs for the corners of the district.
Councilman Ron Beverly wanted to see the three-hour parking signs remain.
Miller will examine options and get back to council on a later date.
Discussion also was held on trash bins which are normally left out for Wednesday morning pickup the night before. Although they are supposed to be put away afterwards, Miller noted that many residents leave theirs by the side of the road all week long.
A recent tour of an eight-block radius by Miller revealed 64 refuse cans by the side of the road later in the week, with 10 in the vicinity of High and Arthur streets alone.
Beverly noted a can in his neighborhood, which he claimed had never been moved from the spot where Werlor Waste Control originally placed it.
Leaving trash bins by the side of the road could be considered a minor misdemeanor worth a fine.
Council also will examine parking on Edgerton Street, between Main and Bryan streets. This is a narrow street, but people have been parking on curbs there particularly overnight, causing a potential traffic hazard.
It was noted that no parking signs exist further down the block.
In other business, council:
• passed a resolution to accept the One Ohio memorandum of understanding regarding the use of potential opioid litigation settlement funds. The state is engaged in pursuing opioid manufacturers who may be partially responsible for the current epidemic; by passing the resolution, council agreed to go forward with its plans. Funds received would be distributed back to communities.
• approved Tyler Blair, Ethan Hathaway, Austin Henderson and Samantha Sell as new members of the fire department.
• discussed the main water and sewer-related projects. According to Councilman Michael Barth, the four main projects are the new well field on land purchased behind Haver Drive; a new water tower to be built at the industrial park; a sewer separation project on High Street; and a new system put into the lift station on Defiance Avenue. The sewer separation project will likely be done this year. Barth said the water and sewer committee is hoping to apply for grants for the various projects.
• met with Ty Perault, the new owner of El Grande Estates. The trailer court on the west side of town currently has 12 spaces open.
• heard the recycling center is open for spring hours (1-6 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday).
• noted the police department would look into junk vehicles being stored on properties with the arrival of spring.
• heard about the fire department breakfast scheduled for March 14.
