HICKSVILLE — On Monday, the Hicksville Village Council held the first reading of a resolution authorizing the establishment of a downtown design review board.
The review board would be part of a Community Development Block Grant meant to revitalize the structure of several buildings downtown, but the village also would have to make sure the renovations were done with guidelines set by the Department of the Interior. With a number of unanswered questions to deal with, the board decided against passing the resolution at the meeting, instead holding the first reading. The resolution will likely be brought up again at the next regular council meeting of Feb. 3.
Council also set about finding an eventual replacement for village administrator Kent Miller, who came back to work for the village 18 months ago after retiring.
Miller indicated he would stay through the end of the year, giving time for the training of a replacement. A replacement for Miller likely will be sought beginning in the summer.
In other business, council:
• approved Lindsay Thiel, Andrew Lawrence and Laura Wofford as members of the park board. Lawrence and Wofford will represent the school district.
• noted the Defiance County commissioners will take recommendations regarding buildings to be demolished in town. Recommendations will be taken until March 20 and involve residential, agricultural and light commercial structures.
• heard the police department handled 4,967 calls in 2019; Police Chief Mark Denning said this was about half the number of calls taken by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
• heard it would cost $8,900 to add climate control to the police department evidence room and two other rooms at the department.
• admitted to being puzzled with violations given the village by the EPA, most of which contradicted previous instructions the agency gave council in the past. None of the current violations have anything to do with water quality.
• heard a proclamation from Mayor Ron Jones acknowledging National School Board Month.
• was reminded of the all-you-can-eat Rotary pancake and sausage supper from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the school.
