HICKSVILLE — Trees, gardens and the village park system topped the Hicksville Village Council’s agenda Tuesday evening.
Council voted down a proposal from the village baseball association asking to have its ballfield rental fees waived for the next 10 years. Participating girls teams must currently pay $300 to the park annually, while the boys teams pay $800 a year (the difference stems from the boys teams using lights to play night games, something the girls do not do). The baseball association wanted the park board to waive the fees, stating it has placed a great deal of money into park improvements, including thousands for dugout repair. Council expressed its appreciation for the volunteerism, but noted that the association had not been asked to make the improvements.
Councilman Eric Bassett cast the lone yes vote for the proposal, with members Michael Barth, Shelia Baker, Ron Beverly, Ron Jones and Larry Ridgway voting against it.
Beverly’s subsequent proposal that the fees be waived for five years was similarly voted down, with Beverly and Jones casting yes votes and Barth, Baker, Bassett and Ridgway voting no.
Council also discussed potential problems regarding trees and village sidewalk repair. A list of properties in need of sidewalk repair was brought to council Tuesday, with Beverly noting that 104 of the property owners have had their walks fixed since first notices were given out. Of the around 40 properties that remain, seven sidewalks have been damaged by tree roots.
Both Barth and Beverly spoke against cutting down trees in favor of sidewalks. It also was noted that a number of sidewalks have been routed around trees rather than having the trees removed.
Council will discuss the problems further before recommendations are made.
Those unable to have their sidewalks fixed will have them fixed by the village, with fees added to their village property taxes.
Council also heard from Susan Mack, who represented the Hicksville Beautification Committee. Mack spoke of the rain garden on a lot belonging to the village on the corner of Main and Arthur streets; council recently decided against continuing the garden.
Mack said the rain garden was not located in an ideal spot, and that taking care of it was problematic.
The beautification committee has applied for a $1,000 Defiance Area Foundation grant for the placement of a tree on the lot; a recommendation was made to purchase four smaller trees instead. Mack noted that Bruce Clevenger of the Defiance County OSU Extension Office has planned to speak to members about what kind of trees can work best on the lot.
Mack said that nothing would be done to the lot without council’s approval. Further recommendations will likely be made at future meetings.
Mack also mentioned the local farmers market, which, she said, is enjoying a successful year. Coordinator Kelsey Klepper continues to find new vendors for the market. Mayor Diane Collins extended appreciation to the First Church of Christ for letting the farmers market be held on its property.
In other business, council:
• approved a resolution to assess street light millage.
• held the second reading of an ordinance to rehire Troy Essex as village solicitor.
• accepted its share of local government funds as reported by Auditor Jill Little. Hicksville’s share of the Local Government Fund is 6.9% and is estimated at $78,044.30, which is about $1,000 less than last year.
• noted refuse pickup is Thursday instead of Wednesday due to the Labor Day weekend. Collins reminded residents to place refuse in bags rather than simply placing it in trash bins.
• will hold a special meeting on Sept. 26 to discuss utility fees, rates and construction projects.
