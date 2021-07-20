HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville village council were informed of proposed changes for recycling pickup by Werlor Waste Control while also discussing a proposal from the park board to extend ballfields and reconfigure the current setup.
Werlor vice president Brok Coburn spoke to council, letting them know that the company would like to revert to the previous format of recycling pickup with pickups every other week.
Noting that the village is bringing quite a bit more recycling than when the current contract started in 2019, Coburn wanted to approach council and get approval and notify residents before the change begins.
Council agreed but noted that July bills had just been sent out so by the time all residents would be notified, early to mid-September would be the best time to aim for in regards to changes. Residents will receive information in the mail as well as it being posted on the village’s website.
Councilman Taylor Klepper approached the council after having been reached out to by the Hicksville Ball Association regarding work at the baseball fields. A local business has approached Klepper about donating a playground near the current little league fields and with that addition, the HBA had shown interest in extending the fence on Field 6 to regulation distance (about 260 feet) for Pony League games and a fourth field being installed at Little League regulation size. Concrete would also be poured in the proposed changes between all four fields and the existing batting cages being moved closer to the fields near Field 7.
Fundraising is in process to complete the concrete work but questions had arisen regarding the village contributing funds as well as the current fields’ proximity to the town’s wellfield.
“I’m against this for multiple reasons,” Hicksville Water Superintendent Jessi Randall noted. “For one, 50 percent of the public drinking water is at that wellfield … that proposed move would put the fence about eight feet from the fence to the wellhead.”
Randall also posited that extending Field 6 and moving it that close to the wellfield could be avoided by extending Field 7 in the opposite direction to reach that extended distance.
Mayor Ron Jones expressed that the water/sewer committee should take a look at the fields and check distances in order to make the best decision.
One major decision came with the suspension of rules and approval of resolutions regarding the sale of lots 57-105, 110 and 112-115 of Clearview Subdivision No. 1 and entering into a contract with Bruce Guilford Real Estate and Auctioneering to handle the sale of the lots. The lots would be sold at public auction after being advertised for five consecutive weeks in area newspapers in Ohio and Indiana.
Parks director Val Shull notified council that there is a leak in the village pool and technicians will be coming on Tuesday, July 27 to check things out and determine where the leak is coming from. The pool will close for the summer on Sunday, Aug. 15. Shull noted that outside of the rainy days, attendance at the pool has been good so far this summer and has stayed busy.
Council went into executive session at the end of the meeting regarding possible litigation and personnel disciplinary reasons. No action was taken following the session.
In other business, council:
• announced that a public hearing will be held on a lot-split application on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. at the zoning office. The application is to split lot 332 (330 Meuse Argonne St.), 0.06 acres, more or less.
• heard a recommendation from Jones to choose Mike Villena to fill a vacancy on the park board.
• heard a recommendation from the Police/Fire/EMS committee to hire Cierra Moran as a full-time officer to fill the vacancy. Moran is currently a victim services coordinator in Paulding County and was recommended by Jones pending a passed physical, drug screen and background check.
• suspended rules and approved a move to ratify a CRA agreement with Blessed Capital LLC as well as establishing a special revenue fund for the deposit of funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
• heard a recommendation from administrator Cory Wann on moving village employee Lucas Brown from a Grade 4 to Grade 3 employee as his probationary period ends on Sept. 15. Wann and outgoing administrator Kent Miller lauded Brown as “a very good worker that pitches in on all departments.” Jones recommended the move, which was approved by council.
