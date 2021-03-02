HICKSVILLE — Traffic issues concerning vehicles and signage amidst the construction and road work on West High Street and Chicago Avenue were a topic of discussion at Hicksville Village Council’s meeting Monday, held virtually.
Along with the road issues, a prior concern regarding background checks for the boys and girls ball association coaches for the upcoming season arose again following the report from the most recent park board meeting on Feb. 17.
Regarding the road issues, Councilman Ron Beverly noted to Police Chief Mark Denning that truck traffic is causing damage to yards and property as storm, sewer and water line work continues in the village limits. Denning agreed, saying that cars are ignoring road closed signs that are placed in the middle of the street.
“The sign doesn’t say ‘local traffic only,’ it says ‘closed,’ ” said Denning. “It needs to say ‘local traffic only’.”
On the topic of the ball association’s coaches, council had a lengthy discussion, including questions as to who should determine standards for what would disqualify an individual from a background check and the level of background checks needed.
The board had noted that $15 checks could be run through the National Alliance for Youth Sports, but Denning questioned the extent of the checks at that price, noting that if the volunteers are Ohio residents for at least five years that a Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) background check would be the most optimal way and if not a resident for the last five years, BCI and FBI checks should be used.
Councilman Eric Bassett noted that since coaches are volunteers and aren’t getting paid for coaching the teams through the season, the ball associations should at least pay for the background checks. Councilman Mike Barth added that the ball associations should get on the same page with solicitor Troy Essex for an agreed-upon set of standards for coaches and getting background checks done.
In his report to council, Mayor Mike Jones read a letter from village administrator Kent Miller to council requesting to be replaced as village administrator, with Miller noting he would stay on as needed until a replacement is found, trained and in place going forward. Jones noted that he will be sad to see Miller leave the role and will start to advertise the position.
In other business, council:
• approved recommendations for: Adam Gubernath (park board), Lucas Brown (vacant sewer department position), April Allen (court clerk) and Mariah Salinas (EMS department).
• passed a resolution to approve the plan update for the Joint Solid Waste Management District of Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams counties after declaring an emergency.
• heard that the Hicksville Planning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on March 18 at 6 p.m. on a lot split application submitted by PDM Rentals LLC that would split lots 171-172 at the street address of 216 W. High St. Questions regarding attendance of the meeting can be directed to the zoning inspector’s office at 419-542-0115.
• approved parks director Val Shull’s request for hiring lifeguards Alexandria Kenner, McKeegan Bailey and Olivia Clark, pending passed certification.
