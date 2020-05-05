HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council met via teleconference Monday, with financing for a new ambulance among topics of discussion.
With a potential rate increase being approved, fiscal officer Cheryl Smith noted that increases for EMS runs should be enough to cover the cost and then some, but noted that council approval was needed to confer with the bank and proceed. A motion was passed to proceed toward purchasing the ambulance.
Following the ambulance discussion, the council brought up any potential issues with Bruce Hart, deputy chief of fire operations, moving to Mark Center. With Troy Potter and Josh Metz no longer on the volunteer department, the council expressed a desire to keep Hart on and moved to accept him continuing in his role, as Hart would still be living in the district.
Staffing for weekend coverage for EMTs was a concern, with police, fire and EMS committee member Eric Bassett noting a sign-up sheet would be posted, and a meeting on May 13 would be held with himself, chairman Larry Ridgway and Councilman Cory Wann in attendance.
The discussion on land needed for the village’s well field and whether bidding out the land for potential farming or choosing to utilize the USDA Conservation Reserve Program to handle the land.
Fire Chief Scott Cramer reminded village residents that inside city limits only recreational fires are permitted, with burning in fields and brush burning going on outside of city limits.
Park director Val Shull noted that the OK had been given for the park’s basketball and tennis courts to be opened and that no recreational leagues, adult or youth, were permitted under the current coronavirus guidelines from Gov. Mike DeWine and the Department of Health.
Small family groups are allowed to go to the fields and practice, but no teams or large groups would be permitted. In addition, restrooms will not be turned on or opened during this time.
Smith expressed disappointment in the current amount of income tax returns submitted at this point, with an expected amount of 2,135 returns filed and only 987 at the current time. Smith also noted that the village offices were going to wait to open until May 12, with only one person at a time and employees wearing face masks and using shields.
Another note of conversation in the council’s meeting was concern about work being done on a wall of the village pool, which was contracted and supposed to be finished in 2019. Another interested party has been contacted for the work to be finished, with discussion needed on how to handle the work done and the materials presently unused.
